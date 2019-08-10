Epic Games added the BRUTE mech, as a mobility feature, at the start of Season X. This two-player vehicle was released to "Fortntie Battle Royale" with the v10.00 patch, and in the same patch, the game developer has removed other mobility options, including the Quad Crasher, the Baller, and the main Slipstream. While Season X has received good feedback from the community in general, the majority of players has complained about the new vehicle.

What makes this vehicle overpowered is the fact that it is much more than just a mobility vehicle. The BRUTE mech is equipped with a shotgun, a rocket launcher capable of firing 10 missiles at once, a shield, and 1,000 hit points. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has announced a small change to the vehicle on August 9, and this change will arrive with the v10.10 patch. However, the community was outraged because the change is not really a nerf, which is why Epic Games has decided to nerf the vehicle immediately.

The mech has been nerfed

MrPopoTFS, one of the Epic Games developers, has posted a Reddit post which reveals the changes that have been released to the game. At the moment, these changes only affect Arena and tournament playlists, but considering that many casual players have complained about the BRUTE mech, we can expect the game developer to release these changes to the regular modes as well.

At the beginning of the match, there is now a 21.5 percent chance of one to three BRUTE mechs spawning, which was previously a 100-percent change.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

The first storm will have a 44 percent chance of one to four BRUTE mechs spawning on the island, down from a 100-percent change for two to four spawns. The chance for the spawn of one or two mechs in the second storm is now 40 percent in the second storm, and once again, it was previously 100 percent.

Before the change, the third storm had a 66-percent chance to spawn two vehicles, which was nerfed to 40 percent, and two BRUTE mechs are no longer guaranteed.

Storm four will only have a 10-percent chance for one BRUTE mech, down from 50 percent, while the fifth storm will go down to three percent, down from 10 percent.

The community doesn't like it, again

Once again, the post hasn't been accepted well by the community as many Reddit users have complained about the changes. A lot of "Fortnite Battle Royale" players want the vehicle completely removed from the game, but it appears that Epic Games has a different plan.

"We will continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event," is what the game developer posted, so we can expect more BRUTE mech changes to be released in the following weeks.