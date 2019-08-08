"Fortnite: Battle Royale" received v10.0 update, called "Season X," at the beginning of August and it added tons of new features and map changes, including some classical locations from the past. The latest season of "Fortnite" has a Time Travel theme and it's currently having a huge effect on some locations of the map. Currently, NEO Tilted has disappeared from the map due to a Rift Zone and it has been replaced by "Tilted Town" which is believed to be a former version of the iconic Tilted Towers having a Western look to it, although players are not allowed to build and break in this version of the location.

While the latest patch has allowed players to travel to the past, it has also brought a futuristic mech to the game which is called "B.R.U.T.E."

B.R.U.T.E. backlash

The gigantic, two-person vehicle has two weapons at disposal: a Shotgun and a Missle Launcher. The B.R.U.T.E. boasts 1000 hit points, which is five times the max health points of a player and it is able to reduce a player's 200 health points to zero in just a second with its barrage of missiles and the shotgun which deals 50 hit points damage.

"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" random loot drops made it one of the fairest games and gives high skilled players more chance of getting a Victory Royale, but since the release of the mechs, it seems that those players who are able to survive in a mech till the end of the match have more chance of winning that match.

Almost all the players that have been player "Fortnite: Battle Royale" for a while are against the addition of the mechs in the latest patch.

Just like the release of Infinity Sword in season 7, players are saying that the new robots are just too overpowered to be in the game. Popular streamers and YouTubers, include Tfue, have said that Epic Games should vault the B.R.U.T.E. from the main game modes.

Bugha's opinion

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the 16-year-old solo winner of recent "Fortnite" World Cup, also voiced his opinion regarding the mech issue.

In recent Twitch steam, Bugha was in a Trios Arena match with two other big "Fortnite" players Faze Dubs and Ghost Bizzle when all three of them were attacked by two players in a mech who quickly obliterated their builds. Even though after Bugha's best efforts, the mech eliminated the pro player by stomping on him. The quick elimination from the monstrous robot caused him to rage quit the game and he shouted "Oh my God!

I'm never playing this game again." He continued his protest against the mechs by telling Epic Games that "I know you guys are watching. Remove them."

Epic Games have also stated that they are evaluating the B.R.U.T.E. so there's a chance that they might be removed or nerfed but considering that some challenges of this season require players to interact with the mechs, they might not be completely removed from the game at this time.