Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has been recently released, and so far, the community has had mostly positive feedback about it. While Epic Games hasn't added a lot of new items to the video game with the v10.00 patch, it has removed some mobility items. On the other side, the BRUTE mech has been added to the game with this update, which is a new mobility feature in the season, and also one of the things many players dislike.

This season has seen the return of Dusty Depot and the game developer is working on bringing more older locations back to the island. However, many players have complained about the mech, and even though the season is decent, this vehicle has ruined the experience of the new season for a lot of gamers. They have made it clear that something has to be done regarding the new vehicle, and Epic Games has listened, which is why a change will be released soon.

The mech is considered overpowered

The BRUTE mech isn't as mobile as some other vehicles, such as the Quad Crasher or the Baller, both of which have been vaulted with the latest update. However, what makes it very effective is the fact that it is equipped with explosive weapons and that is very destructive. In addition, players can easily farm building materials with just one press of a button.

It is a two-player vehicle and the passenger is able to use rockets to destroy enemy bases and get easy eliminations.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

The mech fires off 10 rockets at once, and in certain situations, it is impossible to defend against them. In addition, it has 1,000 hit points, which make it incredibly difficult to destroy the mech. Its mobility allows it to escape gunfire and preserve hit points. Furthermore, the mech has the Overshield mechanic which creates a personal shield to protect players for five seconds.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have let Epic Games know that the vehicle is quite overpowered and that it should be nerfed. Fortunately, the video game developer has listened to this feedback and will soon release a nerf for the vehicle.

The nerf is coming

Reddit user Some_Cheese has sent an e-mail to Epic Games regarding the BRUTE mech and its current state. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" player has received a reply from the game developer, and it turns out that the two-player vehicle will soon be nerfed.

“I do apologize for the inconvenience it has caused,” said the Epic Games representative “Rest assured the developers will nerf B.R.U.T.E soon due to a lot of players filing a complaint.” In addition to this, the vehicle may also be removed from the competitive modes.

At the moment, it is unknown when the game creator will nerf the vehicle, but it could happen with the V10.00 Content Update next week.