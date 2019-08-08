Epic Games has brought several new features to "Fortnite Battle Royale" at the start of Season X. Some of these features haven't been accepted well by the community, such as BRUTE mechs, but in general, the current season has received positive feedback. The video game developer has introduced Rift Zones with the v10.00 patch, and players now have a chance to play in the first such zone with the release of Tilted Town in the v10.00 Content Update.

Tilted Town puts Neo Tilted/Tilted Towers back in time and it has a Wild West theme. This is the first Rift Zone that was released to the game, which means that players cannot break or build structures inside of it. In addition, Epic Games has added some unvaulted weapons to this area, such as the Hunting Rifle, the Six Shooter, and the Double-Barrel Shotgun. Now, it turns out that the "Fortnite" creator is working on adding more Rift Zones to the game, and one of them will replace Paradise Palms.

Moisty Mire is coming back to 'Fortnite' with a Rift Zone

Moisty Mire was one of the original locations that came with the first release of "Fortnite Battle Royale." This swamp, located in the southwest corner of the island, was a popular landing spot because of all the trees players could harvest for materials. In addition, there was a prison right next to it which rewarded players with a lot of loot.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

This area had gone through several changes before it was removed at the start of Season 5 and replaced by Paradise Palms. Paradise Palms is arguably a much better area since it has much more loot and it has rifts which help players escape to the safe zone, which was a big problem with Moisty Mire.

Many "OG" players have been waiting for the return of Moisty Mire, and it seems it is going to happen soon.

However, the original area won't return to the game, but it is going to be a Rift Zone instead. The new area will be called Moisty Palms, so we can expect it to have both a desert and a swamp. "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have noticed that the "Welcome to Paradise Palms" sign has changed to hint at the return of Moisty Mire, and there is no doubt that this is going to be a popular landing spot once again.

What is a Rift Zone?

Rift Zones are locations that have been modified by the Zero Point explosion. These are old locations that are starting to reappear on the island, but they don't look the same as they looked before.

"The Zero Point Explosion has made the island volatile! Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren’t the same as they once were," is how Epic Games has explained these zones.

It will be interesting to see what Moisty Palms will look like, so hopefully the "Fortnite" developer releases it soon.