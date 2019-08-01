Epic Games released the tenth season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" on August 1, 4 AM Eastern Time. Season X has seen a lot of big changes come to the popular video game and its theme is quite unique. Many players have wanted "Fortnite" to go to back into the past, and that is exactly what its game developer has done with the v10.00 patch. However, what many players don't know is that the map will keep getting changed over the course of the season, and more original places will return!

Dusty Depot was one of the original places released with the first version of "Fortnite Battle Royale." In the very first release of the game, it was an unnamed place, but it got its name shortly after as it became a very popular landing spot. This place was shown in the first teaser for Season X and is now back in the game. According to Epic Games, more of the old places will come back to the island, but they may not look the same as before!

More OG places are coming back

Dusty Depot is back to where it was before Season 4. As many players remember, this place was destroyed by the meteor and was renamed, Dusty Divot, at the start of Season 4. However, we have now gone into the past and the meteor still hasn't hit the ground. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has prepared for future updates, but we can expect big things.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has revealed that more old places will be brought back to the island at some point.

"The Zero Point Explosion has made the island volatile! Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren’t the same as they once were," is the description of Rift Zones in the patch notes. Dusty Depot is one of the places thought to be lost, but it has been brought back to the game.

There is a blue circle on the map that can be seen around Dusty Depot, and this is most likely the circle that will keep spreading over the map and bringing old places back.

Many players would love to see Moisty Mire back, as well as the Container Yard, Greasy Grove, Flush Factory, and original Tilted Towers and Retail Row. Fortunately for players, it seems this is exactly what is going to happen, although a few places won't look the same.

Tilted Towers in the future

Tilted Towers is one of the areas that will be modified with future "Fortnite Battle Royale" updates.

The current area still looks futuristic, but data miners have discovered its new look. According to the data they found, Tilted Towers will go back in time, as well, and it will have a Wild West theme. As Epic Games has clarified, some places won't be the same as they once were, so we can expect some of the older locations to return, but they will look different.