Update V10.10 has just dropped and brought in several changes and balances in “Fortnite.” It is also expected that with every update like this, new stuff will be added to the game files that will definitely pique the interest of data miners. That said, alongside the cosmetics that just got leaked, challenges that are believed to be for weeks three and four were also dug up.

A new set of challenges

FortTory (@FortTory) was among the leakers who discovered what he claims to be challenges for weeks three and four (there are players who pointed out that these are limited-time challenges).

If the screenshots are anything to go by, they’re dubbed as “The Leftovers” and “Junk Storm” respectively:

The Leftovers

Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents (250)

Shotty eliminations (5)

Eliminating members of the Horde over at Retail Row (20)

Outlasting opponents both in Duos and Squads mode (150)

Use a throwable item in different matches (3)

Visit Paradise Palms and Lucky Landing during the same match (2)

Search chests at Salty Springs and Frosty Flights (7)

Junk Storm

Consume glitched foraged items (5)

(5) Play Arena matches (3)

Scoped weapon eliminations (2)

Dealing headshot damage to opponents (500)

Search a chest in various named locations in a single match (3)

Landing at either Pressure Plant or Happy Hamlet in different matches (3)

Deal damage to opponent’s structures (1000)

Completing a certain number of challenges will let players earn a corresponding reward item.

Players were musing, however, as to what a glitched foraged item is. FortTory also stumbled upon this in the game files as he tweeted that “the files are referencing apples, peppers, coconuts, hop rocks, ghost rocks, and mushrooms.

Another data miner, Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) tweeted two different sets of challenges which he also claims to be for week three and four. Named as “Worlds Collide” and “Smash and Grab,” these have more challenges compared to the ones leaked by FortTory’s.

John Wick-ish LTM

He also came across with what he calls a playlist image in the game files.

His tweet came with the words “Playlist_Bounty_Squad” alongside an image of a gold coin with an “F” on it. Per the data miner, it is for the John Wick LTM, but without the feared assassin’s branding, hence “Bounty.”

He even managed to take a screenshot of the yet-to-be-confirmed game mode’s description that reads, “you’re tough, but not unstoppable, if you are eliminated three times, you are out for good.” It went on stating that players need to stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating other bounty hunters, adding that the first team to reach the token count requisite wins the match.

There’s a catch to it, however. Players who are on top of the leaderboard are marked on the map for other players to see.