“Fortnite’s” update V10.10 goes live today and it will reintroduce a zombie-infested Retail Row as the new Rift Zone in its Battle Rversion. Just like past updates, it's expected that there will be some soon-to-be-released stuff added within the game files and leakers are on their way to dig them up.
Leakers are at it again in 'Fortnite'
Several data miners have already found soon-to-be-released skins and cosmetics that went alongside the game’s recent update.
Talks about a so-called Red Strike skin were going on prior to V10.10 and now it has been confirmed. Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) was among the first to come across such intel and he also leaked the character’s Red Streak pickaxe and Bladed Bag back bling.
He also stumbled upon a skin dubbed the Oppressor together with its Exo-Spine back bling and its Plasmatic Edge harvesting tool. From the leaked image, it may well seem that the upcoming skin will also come with a blue color variant.
Other skins that were dug up include:
- Shifu
- Fennix
- Recon Ranger
- Freestyle
- Frontier
- A no hood/no mask variant for the Sandstorm and Scimitar skins
- Red color variant for both Plastic Patroller and Toy Trooper skins
At the time of writing, V-Buck prices for the above-mentioned skins are yet to be disclosed by Epic Games.
Leaker FortTory (@FortTory), on the other hand, took a screenshot of what could be a new point of interest in “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” His initial tweet stated that it has the name “_REC_” in the game files. The data miner, later on claimed that the new area on the map is a Soccer field and went on stating that he’ll try to leak it in-game.
Infinity Blade and B.R.U.T.E. updates
As for the V10.10 patch notes, it will introduce a new Limited Time Mode known as World Run LTM.
Per its description, players will have to “dip, dodge, and duck through treacherous traps, lava pits, and more to become the world’s fastest lane runner.” It further explained that there will be 16 players and the first team to collect 30 coins wins the match.
The Infinity Blade will also be making a comeback, though it was pointed out on the patch notes that it will only be unvaulted on both Sword Fight duos and squads LTM.
It was also mentioned that the weapon’s environmental damage will be getting a huge nerf from 10000 down to just 600.
The infamous walking piece of metal known as the B.R.U.T.E. also received some tweaks and one of them is the addition of a targeting laser that will appear as players load and fire missiles. Other notable changes include:
- The mechs can now be entered directly from glider mode
- Abandoned B.R.U.T.E.s inside the storm will now self-destruct after 30 seconds
- It will reappear on the minimap after 15 seconds in the event that no one rides it.