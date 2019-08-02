Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been one of the biggest names in the video gaming industry for a year and a half. The popularity of this professional player has skyrocketed since "Fortnite Battle Royale" came out in September 2017, and Ninja has established himself as the most popular streamer of the video game. As of August 2, 2019, Blevins has 14.7 million followers on Twitch and 22.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

On August 1, the same day when Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released, Ninja announced the next step in his career. It is a big step since the popular streamer has decided to leave Twitch, the platform that has turned him into a millionaire. The streamer is moving to Mixer, the video game live streaming platform owned by Microsoft. Twitch is much bigger than Mixer, so it will be interesting to see how this move is going to affect Blevins' career.

Moving to a smaller platform

Ninja has released a short YouTube video titled "Leaving Twitch - The Next Chapter" on August 1, announcing his next move. “I have been holding on to this for quite some time,” he said in the video, “and I’m just super excited to let everyone know. I’ll be streaming on Mixer full-time now and I’m honestly at a loss for words. I’m freaking out in the best ways. I feel like I’m going to get back to the streaming roots.”

The streamer has clarified that his streams will be the same, so we can expect him to keep dominating in "Fortnite Battle Royale." This move, which is a major victory for Microsoft's live streaming service, is definitely going to have a negative impact on Ninja's Twitch channel, and we can expect him to lose thousands of followers in a short period of time.

At the moment, it is unknown what type of deal the popular streamer got from Mixer, but there is no doubt it will benefit both him and the platform. Mixer will get many new users and its viewership will drastically increase with this move. Ninja's first Mixer stream is on August 2 at 6 PM Central Time, and it will be interesting to see how many viewers he gets.

No problems so far

Just a few hours after the big announcement, the streamer has gained over 100,000 followers on his new streaming platform.

As of 11 AM Eastern Time, he has over 273,000 followers, the number which keeps growing every minute.

Blevins is already ranked in the top 10 in total followers on the platform and he could become the number one very soon. TheGrefg is currently the most popular Mixer streamer with 818,000 followers, and this number could be surpassed by Ninja in just a few days. Ninja's Twitch profile has as many followers as top 50 Mixer streamers combined, which shows how dominant Twitch is in the video game streaming world.