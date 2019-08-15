With the 6th inning program set to begin, MLB The Show 19 announced the bosses for it. Much like the 5th inning, all three players are Signature Series cards with a 99 overall rating.

The three bosses are Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Piazza, and Jackie Robinson. Footage of them in action in the game can be seen on MLB The Show 19’s Twitter page.

As most fans of MLB The Show 19 are aware, 300 stars in the 6th inning program are necessary in order to acquire one of the three bosses. All three are incredible cards which will make it hard for many which they should choose once they get there.

Ken Griffey Jr., Center field

The legendary Griffey Jr. had a career that spanned 22 seasons from 1989-2010. It was a truly historic time in the majors for the first-ballot Hall of Famer.

His Baseball-Reference page lists an endless list of accolades include being a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover, seven-time Silver Slugger, and an American League MVP winner in 1997. He led the American League in homers four times while with the Mariners, and his 630 career home runs are the seventh-most all-time.

Griffey Jr.’s Signature Series highest attributes include discipline (116), power vs. righties (114), contact vs. righties (110), power vs. lefties (109), clutch (106), vision (105), and contact vs. lefties (100).

Mike Piazza, Catcher

During his 16-year playing career, Piazza became known as arguably the best hitting catcher of all-time.

His 396 home runs while as a backstop (hit 427 altogether) are more than any other at his position.

He had nine seasons with at least 30 homers, another nine with a batting average over .300, and six with over 100 RBIs. He was named to 12 All-Star teams, won 10 Silver Sluggers, and finished in the top-ten in National League MVP voting seven times.

Piazza’s Signature Series highest attributes include contact vs. lefties (125), contact vs. righties (116), power vs. lefties (115), clutch (115), vision (111), power vs. righties (109), and discipline (104).

Jackie Robinson, Right field

Robinson, of course, is best known for becoming the first African-American to play in the major leagues. His #42 will never be worn again as it is retired throughout the sport.

He was a darn good player as well though. In his 10 seasons, he led the National League in batting average and on-base percentage once apiece and stolen bases twice. He was named National League Rookie of the Year in 1947, National League MVP in 1949, and finished his career with an excellent .311 batting average.

Robinson’s Signature Series highest attributes include vision (125), discipline (123), contact vs. lefties (122), contact vs. righties (119), and clutch (118).