Sony is adopting a new gaming strategy, broader reach, and more gamers. The Japanese console maker wants a much broader distribution for its PlayStation multiplayer titles.

In a recent interview with online publication Bloomberg, Shaw Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s game studios worldwide, discusses the possibility of bringing multiplayer PlayStation games to other gaming platforms.

Layden added that PS4-exclusive titles will still be part of the company’s gaming strategy. But some of PlayStation multiplayer games, particularly those multiplayer titles that were designed to be played on PC, will be made available to other gaming platforms. However, it still unclear what titles will be released on other gaming platforms. Sony has not yet provided any statements about the titles that it plans to release to other platforms.

Sony hints much bigger gaming ambitions coming

Layden’s interview comes shortly after Sony announced the acquisition of first-party studio Insomniac Games, the company behind the last year’s hit Marvel’s "Spider-Man." The two have a long history of gaming partnership for Sony’s flagship PS4 console. The Burbank-based game developer has already worked on a number of PS4-exclusive titles in the past years.

These include the "Spider-Man" title and the shooting game "Ratchet & Clank," so the deal seems like a great fit for both Sony and the game developer.

But Bloomberg learned that Sony has much larger ambitions on its drawing table and that the recent acquisition is just a part of much larger game strategy. The NY-based financial website reported that the Japanese tech giant is keen on producing multiplatform games.

Remastered 'Yakuza' versions to arrive in the US

In another PlayStation-related story, Sega is releasing the remastered PS4 versions of its PS3 open-world "Yakuza 3," "Yakuza 4," and "Yakuza 5" titles to the West, starting this week. The three titles will be included in The Yakuza Remastered Collection, which now available for $59.99, with the "Yakuza 3" available to download. Sega plans to release the other two games on October 29, 2019 ("Yakuza 4"), and on February 11, 2020, for "Yakuza 5."

In addition to the digital release, the Japanese gaming company also plans a physical version of The Yakuza Remastered Collection, which will be released on February 11, 2020.

The two-disc physical version will also arrive in a special package featuring a red collectible case emblazoned with Kiryu’s dragon tattoo. The company will also release a PS3-style case for "Yakuza 5."

Sega has made some graphical enhancement to the remastered versions. All three games in The Yakuza Remastered Collection are now capable of running at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. The company also added that it has re-localizes all three games, meaning that each script for each game has been thoroughly reviewed, revised and even rewritten for the better gaming experience.

"Yakuza" is an open world action-adventure video game developed and published by Sega for Sony’s flagship console PlayStation. The game was first released to PS2 on December 2005, and PS3 on November 2012.

