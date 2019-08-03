MLB The Show 19 had their latest roster update on August 2, this one also including updates on player ratings as well.

Here are the players who rose or fell a level in the August ratings update. Those who went from common to bronze (or bronze to common) are not included. All of the updates can be found at the MLB The Show 19 webpage.

Gold to Diamond

Zack Greinke (Gold 84 to Diamond 85)

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Gold 84 to Diamond 85)

The Astros now have three starting pitchers who are diamonds after their trade for Greinke at Wednesday’s trade deadline.

He left the Diamondbacks with an ERA under three (2.90) and a WHIP under one (0.95) this season.

Ryu has led the majors in ERA nearly the entire season as it currently sits at an incredible 1.53. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, he was placed on the 10-day IL with a sore neck as mentioned by MLB.com.

Up to Gold

Yuli Gurriel (Silver 79 to Gold 81)

Seth Lugo (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Chris Paddack (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Aaron Hicks (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Tommy Kahnle (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Rafael Devers (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Yordan Alvarez (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

It’s not just starting pitching that is a dangerous part of the Astros team.

Two hitters, Gurriel and Alvarez, have moved up to being gold players. Gurriel has been on fire since the All-Star break with a .370 average and six home runs in 20 games. Alvarez hasn’t missed a beat since being called up for his MLB debut on June 9 as he owns a 1.120 OPS in his first 164 plate appearances.

Bronze to Silver

Giovanny Gallegos (Bronze 73 to Silver 76)

Tyler Naquin (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Keston Hiura (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Sam Dyson (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Daniel Vogelbach (Bronze 73 to Silver 75)

Nick Goody (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Omar Narvaez (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Anthony DeSclafani (Bronze 73 to Silver 75)

Mitch Garver (Bronze 72 to Silver 75)

Amed Rosario (Bronze 72 to Silver 75)

A rookie like Alvarez, Hiura has held down the fort at second base for the Brewers who received little production from the position when he wasn’t there. He has a .316 average and 11 homers in his first career 174 at-bats.

Diamond to Gold

None

Gold to Silver

German Marquez (Gold 80 to Silver 79)

Jon Lester (Gold 80 to Silver 79)

Masahiro Tanaka (Gold 80 to Silver 78)

The Yankees starting rotation has been under much scrutiny as many were surprised they did not make a trade at the deadline for a starting pitcher. Tanaka is part of that group as he has an ugly 9.78 ERA in gore starts since the All-Star break.

Down to Bronze

Tanner Roark (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Matt Strahm (Silver 76 to Bronze 71)

Roark was one of the many players dealt at Thursday’s deadline as he was acquired by the Athletics.

His tenure with the Reds did not end well with a 7.30 in five July starts.