Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced a huge gaming discount for its action role-playing game "Assassin's Creed Odyssey." Today, Ubisoft is making another addition, it’s making the first chapter of DLC "The Fate of Atlantis" free on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Uplay.

The company has made it quite easy and cheaper for those gamers who are looking to get a piece of actions on the game’s DLC "The Fate of Atlantis." The first chapter, "Fields of Elysium," introduces players to the new branching story arc that focuses more on Atlantis, the mythical city.

According to Ubisoft, players will be able to download this first chapter, "Fields of Elysium," for free starting on August 27 until September 1. This is a solid deal for those players who are looking for some excuse to jump into Odyssey and only love free stuff.

Inside The Fate of Atlantis DLC and the first chapter Fields of Elysium

The first episode or chapter is free on all gaming platforms for anyone who owns the action role-playing game.

"The Fate of Atlantis" DLC is a three-part story part, consisting of three chapters or episodes, the "Fields of Elysium," "Torment of Hades" and, finally the "Judgment of Atlantis." It follows players as they go toe-toe with the two great god Hades and Poseidon, explore the secrets behind the Greek afterlife known as Elysium, and unlock the mystery behind the lost city of Atlantis. The DLC’s first chapter, which called "Fields of Elysium," takes place in an ancient Greek place called Elysium, which according to the game is the place where ancient magic and fallen warriors reside.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Video Game

In addition to the free episode, Ubisoft has also marked down the cost of the season pass for "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey." From August 27 to September 1, the season pass will get 50 percent off or half the normal price, which is $19.99. And it’s not just big discount, the season pass also features bonus mission, "The Fate of Atlantis" DLC, the Legacy of the First Blade DLC, "Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Remastered," and "Assassin’s Creed III Remastered." All in all, this is a huge gaming deal for players, especially for those players who are looking to do more on Odyssey.

More importantly, it gives players the chance to own all of those DLC contents with a decent little discount. Check out Ubisoft’s website for more about their latest discounts.

About Odyssey

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" is an action role-playing video game and 21st installment in the "Assassin’s Creed" game series. The game is set in the year 431 BC, during the Peloponnesian War between the two leading Greek powers, Athens and Sparta.

AC player takes on the role of a Greek mercenary, Alexios or Kassandra, a descendant of the great warrior king of Sparta, King Leonidas I. Unlike the previous "Assassin’s Creed" games, the Odyssey puts more emphasis on role-playing elements. It also features an enhanced hotbox combat system, which was introduced in "Assassin’s Creed Origins."

Odyssey was first released on October 2018 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (for Japan players only).

"Assassin’s Creed Odyssey" is also coming to Google Stadia sometime in 2019. The game is currently available on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.