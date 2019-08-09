Epic Games has made several big changes to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the release of the v10.00 patch on August 1. This patch has added Season X which has brought a new Battle Pass, a few map changes, and some new mechanics to the game. The BRUTE mech is one of the things that were added with this patch, and unlike other additions to the game, this one hasn't been accepted well by the community.

The video game developer has removed the Quad Crasher and the Baller with the patch, and the Slipstream from the center of the map has also been removed. On the other side, the BRUTE mech was added as a new vehicle, and it brings much more than just mobility to the game. The main problem "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have with the mech is its destructive ability, and many of them have complained about it. Epic Games has listened to the feedback and decided to release some changes to the vehicle, but the community is still not happy.

The mech will be changed in the next 'Fortnite' update

Both casual and competitive players have expressed their outrage at the new mobility feature in Season X. The mech is a two-player vehicle which is capable of firing off a barrage of 10 rockets, and it is very hard to defend against them. In addition to this, players who control the vehicle are able to gain shield for it, and the mech itself has 1,000 hit points, which is simply too much.

A few days after the vehicle was released to "Fortnite Battle Royale," Epic Games has announced it will monitor the feedback on it. Considering that a lot of players have complained about it, the video game creator has decided to make a change to the BRUTE mech, but the community is still outraged.

"In v10.10, we will add a targeting laser that will show the direction the B.R.U.T.E. is aiming its rockets while they are being charged.

This laser will have directional audio to help indicate when it’s being pointed at you, even if you’re behind a structure," is what Epic Games released in a blog post. In addition to this, the developer has announced that a few mobility bugs will be fixed to prevent players from exploiting its boost mechanic.

The outrage

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are outraged at these announced changes as they believe that Epic Games should have done much more.

Reddit and Twitter users have posted numerous negative comments aimed at the developer, and it will be interesting to see if more nerfs will follow.

The "Fortnite" creator has also made it clear that the vehicle will remain within all the core modes, competitive modes, as well as some limited-time game modes. "We’ll communicate any future iterations to the vehicle as we’re continuing to investigate a few more areas where we can improve combat interactions," the developer has added.