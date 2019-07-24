Epic Games has released the v9.41 Content Update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, July 23. This was just a content update and not a major patch, which means that not many changes have come with it. The "Fortnite" developer has added four changes to the PvP mode, including a new weapon, birthday challenges and consumables, and Season 9 Overtime challenges.

The weapon that was added with the most recent patch is the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle.

This sniper rifle is unique since it shows players the location of the next safe zone on the map. In addition, it is a semi-automatic rifle that is capable of dealing over 200 damage with a headshot, which makes it quite powerful. However, the thing that makes it overpowered is its accuracy for hip-fire shots. In short, players can achieve a 100-percent accuracy with this weapon by doing a simple trick, and it will be interesting to see if Epic does something about this.

The insane accuracy with the new weapon

Even before the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle was officially released to the game, data miners have found it in the Creative mode, showing what it will look like when it comes out. Even though its storm scouting ability does not work properly in the Creative mode, it showed us how the gun worked and that it has a maximum hip-fire accuracy.

While it is necessary to use the scope of this weapon to scout the storm, the sniper rifle might be more useful when players are hip-firing it.

It is generally believed that the new weapon has a 100-percent accuracy on hip-fire shots, but that's not the case. Players have to use the scope of the weapon in order to gain the maximum accuracy for hip fire.

Popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer Ninja has recently tested the weapon and its accuracy on hip-fire shots. The streamer has concluded that it is not possible to gain the maximum accuracy on any hip-fire shots, but that players have to "ADS" the weapon in order to get the accuracy bonus. “If I ADS… Yeah. Wow. Alright. So you’ve got to ADS and then it works,” Ninja said on his stream after performing a weapon accuracy test.

Rifle won't be available in Fortnite World Cup

According to Epic Games, the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle will not be available in the Fortnite World Cup. Considering that this weapon would give participants a huge advantage in late-game situations, the game developer has decided to disable it.

The tournament starts on Friday, July 26, with the Creative mode finals and Pro-Am. During the weekend, players will face off in the duos and solo final round for a chance to win big money!

"Fortnite" players will be able to watch the tournament on major streaming networks as well as directly from the game client. Watching the tournament on YouTube rewards players with free cosmetic items!