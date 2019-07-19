Epic Games has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" free to play, and that means that the only source of revenue the video game is making is through the sale of cosmetic items. While anyone can play the game without spending a single dollar on it, cosmetic items definitely make the experience much better. In addition to it, there are some extremely rare cosmetic items that are owned only by a few thousand players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the cheapest cosmetic item costs 200 V-Bucks, which would be around two U.S. Dollars, the most expensive ones cost 2,000 V-Bucks, the equivalent of 20 U.S. Dollars. Fortunately, Epic Games has given out some free cosmetic items to "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, and the new feature will allow players to earn some free items while watching YouTube videos! The video game creator has announced this feature in a recent blog post and the first set of cosmetic rewards has been revealed as well.

Advertisement

YouTube and 'Fortnite' cosmetic items

Epic Games has teamed up with YouTube to bring the unique experience of watching "Fortnite" competitive and special broadcasts on this popular website. Starting from July 18, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are able to earn free cosmetic items by simply watching premiered content on YouTube.

The first YouTube drop will happen on July 25 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time during the premiere of Game Jam Hollywood.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

This video tells the story of a secret "Fortnite" event in Hollywood where 16 of the best community builders came together to build new creative games for the Fortnite World Cup Finals. This will be the first event players will be able to watch for exclusive rewards, and it will be followed by more events, including the big tournament.

After the Game Jam Hollywood premiere, there will be three more opportunities for players to earn these items.

This includes the three days of the Fortnite World Cup which will be broadcasted on YouTube, as well as other major streaming networks, such as Twitch and Facebook. However, only YouTube watchers will be able to claim these rewards by linking their Epic Games and YouTube accounts at Fortnite's Live YouTube Channel.

Rewards

For the first two events, players will earn Game Jam Spray, while the third event (the second day of the Fortnite World Cup) will reward players with the World Cup Spray.

Advertisement

The final reward, which will be given away on July 28, will be the Red Line Wrap, which can be seen in the video below.

It is important to note that "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will have to watch at least 20 minutes of the Game Jam Hollywood or the Fortnite World Cup in order to claim these rewards.

Advertisement

Make sure you tune in to these streams and get the free items!