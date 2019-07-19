Epic Games is quite generous when it comes to prize pools of "Fortnite Battle Royale" tournaments. This isn't surprising considering that the video game creator has made over $1 billion since the game was released, and the current monthly revenue is estimated to be at least $200 million. This is why "Fortnite," the game that has been out for less than two years, has such large prize pools and any player has a chance to make money through tournaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cross-platform gameplay is one of the revolutionizing things Epic Games has implemented in "Fortnite Battle Royale." However, as good as this feature is, it puts mobile and console players at a big disadvantage since most official tournaments are played in cross-play lobbies. However, the upcoming tournament will only be released for Xbox One players, and its prize pool will be $1 million!

Tournament details, start time and rules

The $1 million Xbox One "Fortnite Battle Royale" tournament was announced by Epic Games with the release of the v9.40 patch.

Advertisement

The video game developer has previously talked about the possibility of console-exclusive tournaments, and it is finally happening. Xbox One players will compete for $1 million and the first phase of the tournament will begin on July 20.

The tournament will be available only for the Solo game mode, but there will be no Arena division requirement to participate in it. This means that players who have never played the Arena mode will be able to participate, which hasn't been the case with previous tournaments.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

The $1 million prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, but it will only be limited to the Microsoft's gaming console.

All eligible players will start the first round on July 20 and they will have to check their clients for the exact time of the tournament. It is important to note that the tournament will not be released at the same time in every region, so players will have to check the time on their own.

Round two will begin on July 21 and top 3000 players from the first round will advance to it. The payout structure is currently unknown, but we can expect at least 100 players to win money, with the first-placed player walking away with $50,000 or more.

PlayStation tournament

Considering that Epic Games has released the Xbox One-exclusive tournament, we can expect the same to happen to PlayStation 4 players.

Advertisement

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer usually releases new tournaments every weekend, but that may not be the case with the PlayStation 4 tournament due to the World Cup. PlayStation 4 players will most likely have to wait for a few weeks for their own tournament, and it may come in early weeks of Season 10.