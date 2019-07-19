"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have less than 24 hours left until the huge event that will serve as a conclusion of Season 9. Epic Games has been preparing for this event for a few weeks, and its date has been set: July 20 at 2 PM Eastern Time. Players can see the countdown to the big event above sky platforms and they will be able to witness the event live in the game, just like it was the case with many other season-ending events such as the Rocket Launch Event.

Once again, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer will release a special limited-time game mode for the event. The first few events did not have a special limited-time game mode, which resulted in players eliminating each other and preventing others from witnessing big changes. The game mode will be called "The Final Showdown" and it will be available shortly before the event starts.

The LTM will go live shortly before the event

The last big event, the Unvaulting, happened at the end of Season 8.

It was an interactive event which allowed players to pick one vaulted item to bring back to the game. After the unvaulting process, the volcano has erupted, destroying Tilted Towers and Retail Row. The special game mode for this event appeared in the game around 30 minutes before the event started, and we can expect the same to happen with the July 20 event.

"Initiate Island Defense Protocol. Emergency hyperfuel jetpacks have been granted.

Take to the skies and find cover on sky platforms," is the description of the upcoming limited-time game mode. As it has been already revealed, players will be given jetpacks with infinite fuel during the fight, and according to the last part of the description, players will have to find cover on sky platforms. Considering that the battle countdown can be found above sky platforms, we can expect them to play a huge role in the event.

There are many theories regarding the event, but no one knows exactly what is going to happen. Fortunately, Epic Games has encrypted the event files and even data miners couldn't extract any useful information from them. Right now, we only know that the event will be the fight between the Mecha robot and the Polar Peak monster. Players will be able to witness the fight while using jetpacks, and the event will have its unique game mode.

Combat during the event

player-versus-player combat will most likely be disabled during the event so everyone can witness it. However, data miners have found some interesting information regarding the monster. It seems that players will be able to damage the monster, but nothing has been confirmed so far. The event starts on July 2 at 2 PM Eastern Time, and players can see the live countdown both in the game and on the link below.