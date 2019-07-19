Epic Games has recently released the v9.40 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" that has added a lot of new things to the game. While most of these things haven't been released to live servers yet, they have been found by data miners who have shared them with the community. Thanks to them, players can see what cosmetic items will be added to the game, as well as weapons, things related to the upcoming event, and much more.

It turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is going to add another sniper rifle to the weapon loadout. This time, it will be a unique weapon that will have storm scouting. Epic Games has already released the weapon to the game and it has the correct model, sounds, and animations. However, the weapon is currently available only in the Creative mode, which is why its storm scouting ability doesn't work.

Storm tracking on a 'Fortnite' sniper rifle

Epic Games has made a change to sniper rifles with the v9.40 update. The Suppressed Sniper Rifle has been vaulted and replaced by the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. The Bolt-Action long-range weapon had been in the game since its release in September 2017, but it was vaulted with the v7.30 patch, shortly after the suppressed variant of it was released to the game.

At the moment, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have three different sniper rifles at their disposal. Beside the bolt sniper, there is a Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle that is slightly weaker, but has a much faster fire rate. There is also the Heavy Sniper Rifle which is one of the strongest weapons in the game considering that it can one-shot structures and deal at least 150 damage for a body shot.

The Storm Scout Sniper Rifle will be added to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with one of the future updates. Considering that Epic Games has recently added it, it won't be surprising if it comes out with the v9.40 Content Update which will most likely be released on either Tuesday, July 23, or Wednesday, July 24.

Rarities and storm scouting

The upcoming weapon will be released in two variants, Epic and Legendary.

The Epic variant will deal 81 damage per shot, while the Legendary one will deal 85 damage. The weapon will have a 2.5x headshot multiplier, just like other sniper rifles, which means that it will be able to take enemies down with one headshot. This will not be a bolt rifle, which can be seen in the video above. Instead, it will have six bullets in its magazine and its reload time will be just under three seconds.

At the moment, it is unknown what exactly storm scouting is. However, if the "Fortnite" developer releases this weapon before the Fortnite World Cup, it will most likely help players determine what direction the storm will be going to.