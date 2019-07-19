Another roster update occurred at 3 PM ET on Friday, July 19 in MLB The Show 19.

While not all roster updates have rating updates as well, this one did. Fans always like seeing who are the new diamond players, and this roster update provided two of them.

Here are all the players who either rose or fell a level in the most recent roster update. Those who went from common to bronze (or bronze to common) are not included. All the players who had rating changes can be found at the MLB the Show 19 webpage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold to Diamond

Xander Bogaerts (Gold 84 to Diamond 85)

Charlie Morton (Gold 84 to Diamond 85)

The 26-year-old Xander Bogaerts played in his second All-Star Game a week and a half ago. According to Baseball-Reference, he is second in the American League in offensive WAR only behind Mike Trout.

An All-Star each of the last two seasons, Charlie Morton is one of the favorites to win the American League Cy Young this season. He leads the league with a 2.61 ERA and has 152 strikeouts in 124.1 innings.

Advertisement

Silver to Gold

Shane Bieber (Silver 79 to Gold 82)

Liam Hendricks (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Eduardo Escobar (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Hunter Renfroe (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Jorge Polanco (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Fresh off winning the All-Star Game MVP, Shane Bieber saw his card rise three points. This season, he has a WHIP that is barely over one, and the second-year major leaguer has also struck out 11.4 batters per nine innings.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Video Game MLB

Bronze to Silver

Roberto Perez (Bronze 73 to Silver 76)

Jay Bruce (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Ryan Yarbrough (Bronze 73 to Silver 76)

Michael Pineda (Bronze 73 to Silver 75)

Scott Oberg (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Garrett Cooper (Bronze 72 to Silver 75)

Evan Longoria (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Freddy Galvis (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Marlins first baseman/right fielder Garrett Cooper has finally had a stretch of sustained health, and he has been raking at the plate. In the slightly over two months since he came off the IL on May 11, he has hit an outstanding .325 and has slugged 11 homers in 200 at-bats.

Diamond to Gold

Anthony Rizzo (Diamond 85 to Gold 84)

Edwin Diaz (Diamond 85 to Gold 83)

Believe it or not, it has now been over a month since Anthony Rizzo hit his last home run on June 16. While that lengthy period of time without a long ball could be why he lost his diamond status, he has still hit .300 with a .830 OPS since his 19th homer on the year.

In his first year with the Mets, closer Edwin Diaz has already heard his share of boos from their fans. After a dominant 2018 season with the Mariners, he has seen his ERA go up more than three runs this year to 5.06.

Advertisement

Gold to Silver

Andrew Benintendi (Gold 80 to Silver 78)

Paul DeJong (Gold 80 to Silver 78)

Matt Barnes (Gold 80 to Silver 78)

Jose Alvarado (Gold 80 to Silver 77)

The Red Sox have seen a few of their players fail to duplicate their 2018 World Series-winning season. One of those has been outfielder Andrew Benintendi who has been fairly average. In a season where seemingly everyone has found their power stroke, he has only connected on seven homers.

Advertisement

Silver to Bronze

Greg Holland (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Randal Grichuk (Silver 76 to Bronze 74)

Trevor Williams (Silver 76 to Bronze 74)

David Bote (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Brandon Crawford (Silver 76 to Bronze 74)

Dee Gordon (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Domingo Santana (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Rick Porcello (Silver 75 to Bronze 73)

Yusei Kikuchi (Silver 76 to Bronze 72)

As the Mariners continue their horrific play since a terrific start, they saw three of their players (Dee Gordon, Domingo Santana, and Yusei Kikuchi) fall from silver to bronze in the latest roster update. Gordon has his second straight year with a sub-.300 on-base percentage, Santana leads the majors with 124 strikeouts, and Kikuchi sports a 5.01 ERA.