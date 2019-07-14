Epic Games has experimented with a lot of things in "Fortnite Battle Royale" ever since the game came out in September 2017. These experiments have been mostly successful, and they are one of the big reasons why the video game has become so popular. However, the "Fortnite" developer has also had some failed experiments and some changes that haven't been received well by the community, such as the July 13 change.

At the moment, "Fortnite Battle Royale" offers game modes for both casual and competitive players. While casual players mostly play large-team game modes, such as Team Rumble, competitive players participate in the Arena playlists. Arena allows players to rank up through different divisions and even win huge cash prizes. These competitive modes have different settings, such as the siphon and the material harvesting rate, but Epic Games has recently changed some of them, making players angry.

The most recent change

While it is mostly competitive players who play the Arena modes, there are some casual players who play them as well due to different settings. For example, the harvesting rate in the Arena mode is increased by 40 percent, which makes material farming much faster. In addition to it, materials are capped at 500 each and players get either 50 health or 50 shield after eliminating an enemy.

Recently, Epic Games has announced the Trios Cash Cup in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Before this cup, players were able to pick between Arena Solo and Arena Duos modes, but the cup has brought the trios mode as well. This $1 million tournament has attracted a lot of interest from players, but the game developer has released a drastic change that players are not happy with.

"While addressing the material drop issue in the Trios Cash Cup, we ran into a different issue.

We’ve decided to run the Trios Cash Cup with the default harvesting rate and without a material drop for the rest of the weekend," is what Epic Games posted on Twitter regarding the change. In short, this change has forced players to farm materials much longer, which is far from fun. The increased material farming rate is what makes this mode much more interesting as it allows players to focus on combat instead of harvesting, but unfortunately, the trios mode no longer has this feature.

Community backlash

As it was expected, players were not happy with the most recent change to the competitive mode. Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have posted negative comments all over social media, including tweet replies to Epic Games. Some popular streamers and players, such as Tfue, Nickmercs, and Benjyfishy have also expressed their disappointment with the change.