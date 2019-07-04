Epic Games has made some drastic changes to "Fortnite Battle Royale" in terms of input methods and keybind configuration. When the video game was just released, PC players could change their keybinds for every single button on their keyboard and mouse. On the other side, console players were stuck with a few button configuration schemes which they could not modify.

A few months later, controller players were given a full customization control for their keybinds, which was a huge step in the right direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to this change, there are some controller players who outbuild players with keyboard and mouse. Furthermore, recent tests in "Fortnite Battle Royale" have revealed another huge advantage for controllers, and surprisingly, it is not the aim assist.

Controller is much more accurate, even without aim assist

The controller vs. keyboard/mouse debate is very important since Epic Games has enabled cross-play lobbies in "Fortnite Battle Royale." As a matter of fact, some of the biggest tournaments in the game have had the cross-play functionality enabled, even the Fortnite World Cup.

Advertisement

While it is generally believed that PC players have a huge advantage due to the number of keybinds on a keyboard and the accuracy of a mouse, the recent tests have shown that controllers have a huge advantage when it comes to accuracy.

While the aim assist gives an improved accuracy to console players, the recent tests have concluded that controllers are more accurate even without this functionality. Reddit user Elijahyeur has concluded that firing a weapon using a controller results in much less recoil and kick than when using a keyboard and a mouse.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

This happens even when aim assist is turned off.

FortniteINTEL has also done the "Fortnite Battle Royale" test and the conclusion was the same. There is noticeably less recoil on a controller, which is why some PC players have decided to use it and switch their input method. It is important to note that this could be a bug that may be fixed in the future. However, controller players have an accuracy advantage at the moment.

How the test was done

The test was done in the Creative Mode and players can do it themselves if they are curious about the results.

All they need to do is to build 10 walls in line with each other and edit a window in each of them. After this, they need to move to the first wall and shoot through the windows with a Common Assault Rifle.

The accuracy advantage is most likely a big reason why many keyboard & mouse players have experimented with a controller. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games will comment something about this and change it in one of the future updates.