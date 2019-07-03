Epic Games has found many different and unique ways to make "Fortnite Battle Royale" popular and turn it into a worldwide sensation. The video game has achieved incredible popularity in less than two years, and its developer keeps working hard on it and making it more popular. "Fortnite" has attracted many different kinds of gamers, from young casual ones to adults, celebrities and athletes, which is something that hasn't been done in a long time.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has teamed up with Marvel a few times to bring the "Avengers" crossover to the game, followed by partnerships with the "John Wick" movie, the NFL, and more. Now, Epic Games is collaborating with "Stranger Things" creators to bring the popular Netflix show to the in-game world. The event has already begun and it has brought some gameplay changes as well.

'Stranger Things' in the popular video game

Season 9 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has hinted at the collaboration with "Stranger Things" as Epic Games added the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour with it.

This is one of the locations in the TV show and it was Epic's not-so-subtle way to show that there will be a collaboration between the two brands. On July 3, "Stranger Things" portals have appeared in the "Fortnite Battle Royale" universe, and players can use them to go from one place to another.

The third season of the popular show will premiere on Netflix on July 4, which is why its producers are using "Fortnite" to promote it. The video game was also used to promote "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," and even sports such as the NFL or Jordan sneakers.

The collaboration between "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Stranger Things" has been leaked a few weeks ago, but no one thought that gameplay changes would come out of it. Players can now use special portals in the Mega Mall area, and these portals look similar to the portals from the TV show. At the moment, entering portals teleports players from one portal to another, but it won't be surprising if they are changed to take players to another dimension soon.

You can see what the portals look like and how they work in the video above. In addition to this, players can consume ice creams in the area to gain five health points.

The limited-time game mode

Epic Games has released special limited-time game modes for their collaboration and promotion of "Avengers" and "John Wick" movies, which makes us think that there could be a "Stranger Things" LTM coming to the game soon.

While the video game has no confirmed anything yet, there is a possibility that this happens when the show premieres on Netflix.