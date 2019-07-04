Epic Games has partnered up with another popular TV show and brought it to "Fortnite Battle Royale." "Stranger Things," the popular Netflix show, has teamed up with the "Fortnite" developer to promote the show in the video game. On July 3, one day before the Season 3 premiere of the show, players have noticed portals in the Mega Mall, and these portals are similar to ones shown in the show.

However, it appears that this is not everything that will come out of the partnership between the two brands as data miners have found some more details regarding the collaboration.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players can expect at least two skins to be released to the Item Shop, and there is also a possibility of a limited-time game mode. Let's take a look at what data miners have found and what will be added to the popular video game!

Demogorgon skin is coming to 'Fortnite'

The collaboration with "Stranger Things" will bring at least two cosmetic items to "Fortnite Battle Royale." So far, data miners have found The Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon outfit in the game data.

At the moment, it is unknown when exactly these outfits will be released to the Item Shop, but considering that the third season premieres on July 4, we can expect it to happen during the Item Shop reset on this day.

Chief Hopper skin! pic.twitter.com/0BfAQfG5dY — FortTory 🏝 - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, data minder FortTory has revealed what one of the skins is going to look like in the game. The Chief Hopper outfit looks identical to the show character, which is what happened with some other "Fortnite Battle Royale" outfit, such as John Wick, Black Widow, and Star-Lord.

The Demogorgon outfit is even more impressive, and there is a good chance that it will have a Legendary rarity.

Demogorgon skin doing Scenario in the Lobby...



His face... opens up.. pic.twitter.com/BM0Ef8d1q9 — FortTory 🏝 - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

Demogorgon's face opens up while doing emotes in the lobby and it has a different look when players are not performing emotes, which is what you can see in the tweet below.

Better image of the demogorgon skin! pic.twitter.com/HBGL3IViHd — FortTory 🏝 - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

More 'Stranger Things' content

Epic Games has previously teamed up with Marvel to bring the "Avengers" crossover to "Fortnite Battle Royale," and there have also been collaborations with "John Wick," the NFL, Jordan Brand, and more.

All of these collaborations had exclusive cosmetic items released for them, as well as limited-time game modes.

At the moment, it is unknown if the "Stranger Things" collaboration will bring a unique limited-time game mode to the game, but it won't be surprising if it happens. Right now, the game developer is holding the "14 Days of Summer" event and players get one new limited-time game mode every day, which is the "Stranger Things" LTM may not be released.

Data miners also haven't found anything regarding it, but that is something that could change.