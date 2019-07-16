Epic Games is ready to release one of the last "Fortnite Battle Royale" patches in Season 9. The three previous updates have all been content updates, and while they have added new things to the game, they were nowhere as big as major patches. The development team has prepared the v9.40 patch for the game which will bring some big things, including a new weapon, and fix some bugs that haven't allowed players to play properly.

The v9.40 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" will be released on July 17 at 4 AM Eastern Time. Epic Games has already revealed several things that will be added to the game, and we can expect even more content considering that this could be the final patch of the season. Season 9 is scheduled to end in early August, which is two weeks away, so we will most likely get the v9.40 content update next week instead of another major patch. Let's see what's waiting for us in the patch!

New Legendary shotgun

Epic Games has revealed that the Tactical Shotgun is going to get a huge upgrade with the upcoming patch. At the moment, the weapon has three variants, Common, Uncommon, and Rare. However, the patch will bring Epic and Legendary variants of this gun to the game, and they will be amazing.

The Epic variant of the Tactical Shotgun will deal around 186 damage for a headshot, while the Legendary one will deal 195.

Considering that this weapon is capable of firing twice in less than a second, we can expect it to become one of the most popular weapons in the game. The Tactical Shotgun has never been as popular as the Pump or the Combat Shotgun, and the next patch could change it.

Bug fixes

A lot of "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have reported issues with a few Fortbytes. Fortbytes are necessary to unlock the Singularity skin and its upgrades, which is why everyone is trying to get at least 90 of them.

Right now, Fotrbytes 4, 67, 70, and 89 are not showing properly for some players. These Fortbytes are accessed by skydiving or gliding through rings, but these rings do not show up for some players, which will be fixed in the update.

In addition to this, Epic Games has announced that traps will no longer be invisible to players. Furthermore, picking items up has been a hassle lately, and the game developer will fix this basic feature in the v9.40 update.

Overtime challenges

Considering that the ninth season has been extended by two week due to the Fortnite World Cup, we can expect Epic Games to release Overtime challenges. The first time these challenges were released, they awarded players with a free Battle Pass. However, Season 9 Overtime challenges, if released, will most likely let players unlock special cosmetic items, including different styles for three Battle Pass skins.