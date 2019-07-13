Epic Games is going to release a new "Fortnite Battle Royale" event that will be used for the ending of Season 9. In-game events are a huge reason why the video game has become so popular as they bring something unique to the gaming universe. Besides, witnessing map changes in real-time is amazing and not many other game developers have done such things, which is why "Fortnite" players are always interested in new events.

Season 9 is coming to its end as it has recently entered its 10th week. Unlike most of the previous seasons, the ninth season will not end with week 10 because of the Fortnite World Cup. However, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will witness a game-changing event, and its release time has been revealed as well. The event will happen on Saturday, July 13, and we are expecting massive map changes to come with it.

The event

On July 13, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has put a countdown in the game. This is a countdown to the Season 9 ending event, and players can see it floating about sky platforms in multiple places on the map. The initial countdown had over seven days left on it, which means that the event will start on July 13, 2019, at 2 PM Eastern Time.

The Pressure Plant robot is currently being built and its construction is expected to be done before the event.

The robot will play a giant role in the event, as the "Fortnite" developer has hinted at it numerous times. In addition, Donald Mustard, the Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, has changed his Twitter location to "Starving." Mustard has hinted at previous events with his Twitter location, and his latest update has to be related to the upcoming Saturday event.

The robot will most likely fight against the Polar Peak monster, which has disappeared from the game after being trapped under the iceberg.

Mustard's location could be about the monster starving, which is a possible cause of the event. Once again, the event will result in big changes to the "Fortnite Battle Royale" map, and it will be interesting to see what Epic Games is preparing for us. Could the big fight cause the destruction of the island and make it go back to its Season 1 state? Not impossible!

The special limited-time game mode

During the last big event, which was the Unvaulting that happened at the end of Season 8, Epic Games has released a special limited-time game mode players were able to witness the event in.

This mode had no player-versus-player combat enabled, allowing every player to witness the event without dying. There is a chance that the game developer will do the same thing for the upcoming event as a lot of players use these live events to eliminate others in an easy way.