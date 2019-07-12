Epic Games has expanded "Fortnite Battle Royale" game modes so there is something for every type of player. Beside regular playlists (solo, duos, squads), players can now access the Playground and the Creative mode, as well as a large-team mode. The large-team mode is intended for casual players while those who are more competitive can enter the Arena playlist and play one of the modes in it.

At the moment, there are two big-team game modes available in "Fortnite Battle Royale" as players can play Team Rumble and 50v50.

The 50v50 is a limited-time game mode that will be available during the weekend, and it will most likely be replaced with another big-team mode on Monday, July 15. However, Epic Games has announced some big changes to "Fortnite's" PvP game modes that have been released.

Changes to modes in the game

Ever since Epic Games released Team Rumble in "Fortnite Battle Royale," players have enjoyed it. This is one of a few modes that have respawn enabled and it was first released as a limited-time game mode.

Team Rumble, which is similar to Team Deathmatch mode from "Call of Duty" games, had been removed from the popular video game a few times. However, players made it clear that they want it to be in the game all the time, which is why the "Fortnite" developer has turned it into a permanent game mode.

"Our new plan is to leave Team Rumble in as a default, always-on mode, continue rotating small team LTMs every two or three days, and to activate our various large team modes on Fri-Sun," is what the developer posted on Reddit.

In addition to this, the return of the 50v50 limited-time game mode was announced in the same post.

It is important to note that this may change in the future. Epic Games is unsure if there will be enough players playing two big-team modes at the same time, which is why the plan to rotate various modes with big teams may not work. More "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are online at weekends, which is why the plan is to enable other modes on Fridays and weekends.

The developer has also explained why the number of online players matters: "Playrates matter because without enough players always in matches, matchmaking starts to break down and people won’t be able to get in matches quickly and will end up with half full lobbies after a long wait to get in."

Zone shrinking

Epic Games has announced zone changes that could come to large-team modes in the future. The game developer wants players to have enough time to loot and do some challenges, but not too much.

These modes are not meant for challenge farming, which is what a lot of players use them for. On the other side, faster circle shrinking will encourage fighting, which is the main goal of these modes.