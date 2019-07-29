Epic Games has recently concluded Fortnite World Cup after giving away $30 million in cash prizes to a few hundred players. The last day of the tournament consisted of the Solo finals where 100 players fought for the title of the best "Fortnite Battle Royale" player in the world. In the end, it was Bugha, a 16-year-old player who ranked first, way ahead of everyone else, to win $3 million and the prestigious title.

In both Duos and Solo finals, players played a total of six games. After the fifth game of the last tournament, Epic Games has decided to reveal the first teaser image for the tenth season of "Fortnite Battle Royale." The image showed Dusty Depot, one of the original locations on the in-game map, which is something that made players very excited for the upcoming season. The "Fortnite" developer has released the second teaser at 10 AM Eastern Time, and this image hints at the return of The Visitor.

The Visitor and his return to the game

The first teaser image had "Think Back" caption, which is what made players believe that the game is going back in time, to the first-ever season. However, the second image has a contradictory caption which reads, "Look Forward." It is important to note that these are just teaser images and Epic Games hasn't revealed the theme of the next season yet, so it's hard to predict correctly what it is going to be.

The second teaser showed a silhouette of what looks like a giant robot. "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are not strangers to robots as the Mecha was featured in The Final Showdown live event on July 20. However, what makes this teaser interesting is the fact that it has the same logo that The Visitor has on his arm. The Visitor was a Season 4 exclusive skin that players earned by completing weekly challenges.

Not only was he the first skin of this type, but he also played a big role in the storyline of the game.

The Visitor hasn't been seen since the Rocket Launch event that happened in the final days of Season 4. However, it is important to note that he mentioned "zero point" during this event. Zero Point is the name of the orb that can be found in the center of Loot Lake, so it is very likely that The Visitor will return in Season 10.

The Season 10 theme

The Rocket Launch event has caused many changes to the "Fortnite Battle Royale" island, and we might go back in time to prevent it from happening. The Visitor's rocket created a giant rift in the sky which has brought the desert area to the island, as well as Lazy Links, the Viking Village, and more. The rift has also created Kevin the Cube, which has played the major role in the storylines of Season 5 and Season 6 and is responsible for even the events that happened in Season 9.

In short, The Visitor's rocket has turned the "Fortnite" map into something much different. There is a good chance players will be able to go back to the event and prevent the launch of the rocket.