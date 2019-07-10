Epic Games has drastically expanded the selection of "Fortnite Battle Royale'" game modes since December 2017. The video game came out in September 2017, and less than three months after it, it received the 50v50 limited-time game mode, which was the first of many game modes to come. This was a large-team mode that has allowed players to take a break from regular playlists and fight against another team of 50 players.

Right now, there are three regular playlists (solo, duos, squads), one permanent big-team mode (Team Rumble), competitive modes (Arena Solo and Arena Duo), the Creative mode, the Playground mode, and one limited-time game mode that changes every 24 hours.

Epic Games is working on adding even more game modes to "Fortnite Battle Royale," and players can expect the Duel mode to be released at some point. This is what the game developer has already revealed, and players can't wait for it to come.

The duel mode in 'Fortnite'

At the moment, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players can play against each other in the Creative or the Playground mode. These modes allow players to set up the battlefield and weapon loadouts they want to use.

However, in order to do this, players have to team up with their Epic Games friends and join the same lobby together. There is no direct matchmaking unless players select the Fill option in the Playground mode, and even then, random players may not want to do duels.

Epic Games has announced the Duel mode that will come to the game which will have a matchmaking system. The game mode is being developed by the "Fortnite" creator, but its release date is currently unknown.

Considering that Season 10 starts in less than a month, it won't be surprising if the game developer releases it with the new season.

The Creative mode update which included scoring handling and support for multiple rounds way a huge step forward towards the Duel mode, according to Epic Games. The developer hasn't released many details about this mode, but we know that the winner will stay on after winning a duel and be matched with another opponent.

The upcoming mode could get the tournament support at some point and be one of the permanent modes in "Fortnite Battle Royale."

Map and other details

It is currently unknown how exactly the new mode is going to work, but there will most likely be a smaller map created in the Creative mode that will be used for it. Players may be allowed to select their own weapon loadouts and utilities for the fight, and there may be a scoring system, just like in the Arena mode.

Considering that a lot of "Fortnite Battle Royale" players love duels, this game mode will probably be very popular.