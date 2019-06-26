Epic Games has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" very successful and popular with constant updates and interesting in-game events. The video game developer has released the first big event to the game at the end of the third season as meteors would fall down on the ground and deal damage to objects and player-built structures. This resulted in the destruction of Dusty Depot and many other places on the island.

With Season 4, Epic Games has begun releasing weekly and bi-weekly changes to the map, making the game more interesting throughout long seasons.

The most recent event allowed "Fortnite Battle Royale" players to unvault one of the vaulted weapons, which was followed by the destruction of Tilted Towers and Retail Row. Now, the game creator is preparing another big event and considering that we are approaching the end of Season 10, we can expect it to be released very soon.

The massive destruction

Twitter user Iewdloli has noticed a few interesting map details that have been released with the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update.

The volcano, which erupted at the end of Season 9 and destroyed Tilted Towers and Retail Row, has been turned into a nuclear missile silo. In addition to this, the Twitter user has noticed that the Equalizer glider has a hidden message on it which says: "Warning! Nuclear missile launched!"

It's important to note that the Polar Peak monster is still out there on the island, which is why many players believe that the nuclear missile will be used to destroy it.

This event could also lead to the destruction of the entire island, so there is a chance that players get a brand new map for Season 10. Considering that it is going to be the tenth season and that "Fortnite Battle Royale" will celebrate its second birthday during it, it would be nice if players get something big.

Volcano was changed to a Nuclear Missile Silo (image 1) today and back in season 7 we got the equaliser glider which says this on it (image 2). Looks like the map will be nuked. we may get a new map or a fully redesigned one next season. pic.twitter.com/1EBodTNjro — ❤️Arisa❤️ (@Iewdloli) June 25, 2019

Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, has changed his Twitter location to "Preparing." Mustard has already hinted at previous in-game events with his Twitter location, so the new location could mean that he is preparing for the missile launch? There are many mysteries regarding the event, but there is no doubt that Epic is going to make it big.

Event posters

The "Fortune Battle Royale" event posters have been recently leaked by data miners. There are three posters in total and they look like World War II posters.

The first posters show a floating platform and the caption reads, "When Danger strikes, take the high ground!" The second poster has "Duck and cover" caption and it shows one of the "Fortnite" characters using a jetpack. The final poster shows another character with "We can build it!" caption.