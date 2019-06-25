The v9.30 content update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on June 25 and it has brought with it a lot of changes to the video game. The community has reacted well to this update as the game developer has decided to unvault the Pump Shotgun, which is something a lot of players have asked for. The shotgun was vaulted with the start of the ninth season and had only been available in the Creative mode and certain limited-time game modes.

Now, the Pump Shotgun is back and players can now pick between it and two semi-automatic shotguns.

The Combat Shotgun and the Tactical Shotgun are still in the game, and the latter has received a buff in the latest update. Beside it, several other weapons have been changed, and the Drum Gun has once again been nerfed to make it more balanced.

Weapon balance changes

The Tactical Shotgun has received a headshot multiplier buff with the v9.30 content update. The headshot multiplier was buffed from 2.0 to 2.2, which means that a Rare variant of this weapon is very close to one-shooting players.

Considering that its base damage is 79, the maximum damage for it is 174 with the update. Availability from floor loot has been reduced from 8.19 percent to 5.4 percent.

On the other side, the Drum Gun has received another nerf. The clip size has been reduced to 40 bullets, which greatly affects is spraying ability. In addition to this, the Drum Gun is now slower as its fires eight bullets per second instead of nine. "Since the unvaulting, the Drum Gun has outperformed in unintended areas.

This adjustment should help create more counterplay in combat," is what Epic Games had to say about this change.

Heavy Assault Rifle is another weapon that has been buffed with the latest patch. The base damage for this rifle has been increased from 36/38/40 to 38/40/42. "The Heavy Assault Rifle usage rates aren’t quite where we’d like. This adjustment to Damage is intended to offset some of the downsides of the weapon," Epic added.

More changes

The Infantry Rifle will now have 10 bullets in its clip for Epic and Legendary variants, while the other variants will retain an eight-round clip.

The Minigun has also been buffed with its damage increased from 18/19 to 20/21. Considering that this weapon hasn't been used much, this change could make it more popular among players.

Epic Games has unvaulted the original Revolver with the last "Fortnite Battle Royale" update as well, and another variant of the Revolver has been added. The new variant comes in Epic and Legendary rarities, it uses Medium Ammo, has a six-bullet clip and a headshot multiplier of 2.0.

The weapon deals 63 and 66 damage to both players and structures.