Pork chops are pretty easy to make over a skillet and will only take 10-15 minutes. It just comes down to the type of cuts chosen for the job. Today, I bestow upon you the recipe for fast and delicious Garlic Butter Pork Chops.

There are four types of pork chops to choose from--each brings with them some pros and cons to the recipe. These include Rib, Loin, Shoulder, and Boneless.

Each cut has its own pros and cons but the one that stands out is the Rib Chop (chosen for this recipe) and I'll tell you why. First, here's a rundown of each:

Rib - Lean and mild in flavor. No tenderloin. Needs to be cooked quickly.

Rib chops are the best

This is only my opinion but when it comes to fast cooking, I'm totally down with Rib chops and for a number of reasons.

For one, the bone ensures even cooking and handling. Also, it's also got fat but compared to Shoulder cuts it's not the fattiest.

Finally, because they are loin cuts, the cooking needs to be quick and that's a good thing if you're in a hurry for some good eating.

However, one caveat to point out with these types of pork chop is that they don't possess the most flavor. That honor goes to Shoulder cuts. But that's okay since the latter takes more time as they would require braising beforehand.

Hence, we want to keep this recipe simple. So prepare yourself for good pork frying.

The recipe

Ingredients:

4 pork rib chops

Salt and pepper to season

1 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 tbsp butter

2 sprigs of thyme

Directions:

Thaw the pork chops if you haven't already. Place the pork chops on a flat board and season the surfaces with salt and pepper season them on both sides with salt and pepper, rubbing it in deeply. Heat up the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add two chops and half of the minced garlic to the skillet. Saute on one each side for 1 minute. Melt two tablespoons of the butter in the skillet and use a spoon to drizzle the butter over the chops. Add the thyme and continue to saute the chops on each side for an additional 3 minutes (4 minutes total), turning them each minute. The chops are done once they reach an internal temperature of 62°C. Remove the chops from the skillet. Add the next two chops to the skillet and repeat Steps 2-3. Make sure all of the pork chops rest for 10 minutes before serving with sides.

Serves: 4

