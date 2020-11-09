Banana pancakes are among the most popular variations to the breakfast staple. But they can be so much more with some tweaking. I present to you today this recipe for Spiced Banana pancakes to try out for one of your more enthusiastic next mornings.

This variation adds some spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to go with the banana flavor. And if you're a seasoned baker, you'll probably recognize this combo as the same one typically used in a Banana Bread recipe. I figure I try it out with some breakfast items like pancakes and I wasn't disappointed. Despite the large ingredient stack, this recipe is quite simple and will change the way you typically enjoy banana with your pancakes.

Spiced banana pancakes recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

2 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 overripe banana

1 egg

2 tbsp melted butter

1 1/2 cups whole milk

Melted butter as needed

Maple syrup or powdered sugar for garnishing

Chopped banana for garnishing (optional)

Directions:

Separate the dry ingredients from the wet ingredients. Sift the flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, baking powder, pumpkin powder, and sugar together over a bowl. In another bowl, mash the banana completely with a fork or masher. Add the egg and whisk together until combined. Add the milk and melted butter and continue whisking until all wet ingredients are combined. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture and pour the wet mixture into it. Mix it all together using a wooden spoon until the batter is smooth and lump-free. Lightly coat the surface of a medium or large skillet or griddle with melted butter or vegetable oil and place it over medium heat. Measure each portion of the batter at 1/4 cup each using a measuring cup, ice cream scoop, or a baster. Transfer enough portions of the batter onto the hot surface to crowd the pan. Cook the pancakes for 3 minutes on both sides. Transfer to a plate to cool for a bit. Serve with syrup, powdered sugar, or chopped banana.

Serves: 4

Variations

Nuts - Fold 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to the finished batter in Step 3.

Fold 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to the finished batter in Step 3. Blueberry - Fold 1 1/2 cup fresh/frozen blueberries into the finished batter in Step 3.

Fold 1 1/2 cup fresh/frozen blueberries into the finished batter in Step 3. Coconut - Substitute coconut extract and coconut milk for all of the spices (cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg) and whole milk respectively.

Substitute coconut extract and coconut milk for all of the spices (cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg) and whole milk respectively. Vegan - Substitute almond/coconut/oat/soya milk and vegetable oil for the whole milk and melted butter respectively.

Substitute almond/coconut/oat/soya milk and vegetable oil for the whole milk and melted butter respectively. Ice cream - Substitute scoops of vanilla ice cream for the syrup or powdered sugar used for garnishing the pancakes.

Did you enjoy that pancake recipe?

if you want more recipes like this, you can try this one for some Pumpkin pancakes. Or this one for some Red Velvet pancakes.