Did someone say wings? I know what you’re thinking: let me introduce my (very vegan) BBQ tofu wings. Admittedly, it’s nice to have vegan versions of old (meat) favorites that can serve as snacks, appetizers or hors d'oeuvres. Not to mention, these Vegan BBQ Tofu Wings are perfect for those who want to indulge a little and monitor their weight.

You’re going to bake these wings. We'll also be making our very own barbecue sauce to go together with our vegan BBQ tofu wings recipe.

Veganism is often a lifestyle choice based on ethics and political principles of animal rights and environmental preservation.

Others often choose this path due to the health benefits of the diet. Whatever your reason, this tofu recipe follows all of the rules, is quick and easy to make, and is very inexpensive.

All about Tofu

Tofu is one of my favorite vegan foods. Tofu is made of condensed soy milk that is pressed into solid white blocks in a process quite similar to cheese-making. It is highly nutrient-dense. In this recipe, we'll be using whole tofu. To make our tofu wings, we'll be cutting a block of extra-firm tofu into shapes that resemble chicken wings. In order to get the best texture, I freeze the block of tofu then thaw it, press it, and drain it, using paper towels to absorb excess moisture.

Tofu is quite versatile: it can be pan-fried, grilled, blended into spreads and dressings, or tossed in a smoker for a few hours.

BBQ sauce:

BBQ sauce is a great condiment for all kinds of dishes. In a saucepan, mix together 2 cups ketchup, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, ¾ cup maple syrup, and the zest and juice of ½ orange. Stir and heat over medium heat until it starts to boil.

Reduce the heat and let simmer for about 30 minutes.

Delicious BBQ tofu wings recipe:

Ingredients

14 ounces extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground chipotle powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup pineapple juice

¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup

3 tablespoons tamari or low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

Directions

1.

When you’re draining tofu, be sure to press out as much water as possible. Then, slice it up into 24 small rectangles and put them aside.

2. Use a blender to blend the remaining ingredients into a smooth, velvety mixture.

3. Prepare your baking tray by pouring half of the BBQ sauce to cover the bottom. Then, gently layer your tofu pieces evenly over the sauce in the tray. Lastly, pour the remaining BBQ sauce over the tofu and cover them evenly.

4. Cover with cling wrap and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least half an hour.

5. Preheat oven to 350°F.

6. Bake for 30 minutes then turn over the tofu rectangles and bake for 15 minutes more or until golden brown.

Variation tip: You can also use ranch or balsamic dressing if you prefer.

This YouTube video shows how you can use your air fryer to make your BBQ tofu wings:

Voila! Let me know in the comments if you've tried this recipe. Happy eating!.