Ah, if this isn’t a guilty pleasure, I don’t know what is! I’ll be honest, I simply love cookies. Chocolate chips, peanut butter? Yes, please! My vegan peanut butter s’mores recipe will put the ‘happiness’ into your day. I’ve added my own special twist to this vegan recipe, and it does not break the rules. It’s a bit sticky and messy to handle, but you will be greatly rewarded for your dedication in the end.

What's the meaning of s'mores?

Ever wondered what the ‘s’mores’ contraction means? It’s actually short for ‘some more’. Turns out, a s’more is a sweet snack consisting of a chocolate bar and toasted marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers.

Doesn't that sound yummy? Peanut butter s'mores are the quintessential summer dessert.

They can be enjoyed at a campsite or backyard while relaxing in front of a campfire during a cool summer evening. According to Forbes, s'mores have shown up everywhere from high-end restaurants to weddings in the past few years.

Peanut butter s'mores cookies have also made it to Huffington post's list of the 15 best Instagram recipes from June 2020.

The 15 Best Instagram Recipes From June 2020 https://t.co/ckcj0Fs691 — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) June 30, 2020

Vegan s’mores for healthy snacking

If you’re pursuing a weight loss goal or just watching your waistline, this tasty vegan recipe offers just 107.4 calories per serving.

For weight watchers, vegetarians and vegans alike, these cookies provide a healthy and guilt-free alternative for dessert or late-night snacking. This recipe is a crowd favorite among those interested in Veganism.

Yummy peanut butter s’mores cookie recipe:

Ingredients you will need:

2 1/4 cup oat flour

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup coconut sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup slightly softened vegan butter

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup nondairy milk

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup nondairy chocolate chips

1/2 cup vegan mini marshmallows

1 cup vegan graham cracker pieces

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. With a spoon, stir the oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt together in a mixing bowl. In a larger bowl, use a whisk to beat the peanut butter, vegan butter, oil, milk, coconut and brown sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla. Slowly add the flour mixture into the wet mixture and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Now it’s time to get our hands dirty!

Roll the dough into 16 equal balls and place them onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets. With wet hands, lightly flatten with your fingers. (Wet hands help with the stickiness) To top them off, place a piece of graham cracker and a marshmallow if desired. Bake for 9 -11 minutes, until golden brown and let the cookies cool for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire cooling rack.

Enjoy!