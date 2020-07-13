Lasagna is an Italian dish made of stacked layers of flat pasta alternating with fillings. This tasty vegan mushroom lasagna recipe has a simple, yet effective approach. Typically, the cooked pasta is assembled into a casserole with the other ingredients, then baked in an oven. In this recipe, we will be using no-boil lasagna noodles. It's one of my favorite recipes, which I think is perfect for stay at home date night.

There will be no turning back once you try my vegan Mushroom Lasagna recipe – this decadent, ‘cheesy’ dish is bursting with flavor, thanks to the star of our show: sautéed mushrooms in bechamel sauce.

What is the best way to cook mushrooms?

Although mushrooms can be eaten raw, certain cooking methods, such as microwaving or grilling, can increase some of their nutrient status.

Additionally, new research conducted by the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, showed that in particular, the king oyster, white button, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms, along with different cooking methods, enable them to retain more of their vitamins and nutrients, when they are cooked for just a short time.

What are the health benefits of mushrooms?

All mushrooms are fungi: they produce spores, which allows them to spread or travel by the wind. All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein, zinc, and fiber.

The importance of zinc

According to Erika Fox, RDN, a registered dietitian and community manager for 310 Nutrition, zinc has a variety of health benefits. It is most commonly known for its effect on the immune system and with common cold symptoms. It can also help support metabolic function, wound healing, and memory function.

Can mushrooms help protect against cancer?

Certain varieties of mushrooms have been shown to ward off cancer by protecting our cells against DNA damage, but also by inhibiting tumor formation. Some evidence also concludes that mushrooms may be beneficial in the treatment and management of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.

What do mean by cheesy?

No worries – I promise that this recipe is totally Kosher for those of us who choose Veganism and want to live a more healthy, plant-based lifestyle. The secret ingredient that gives my vegan mushroom lasagna that cheesy flavor is nutritional yeast. I have recommended using nutritional yeast in my Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo recipe and it never disappoints. As a vegan, using nutritional yeast is unbelievably valuable. It provides a significant source of B vitamins, which are especially hard to get if you are a vegan or vegetarian.

How many layers of lasagna?

In total, you will need four layers of noodles. A great tip is that it is best to start and finish with wider layers, so if you have less than 16 noodles, you should put your extra noodles in the bottom or top layers.

About no-boil lasagna noodles

No-boil lasagna noodles are thinner than the regular ones. They are precooked and then dried, so they can continue cooking in the oven with just the moisture from the sauce. This is a huge time saver! The trick is making sure they have just enough moisture.

It’s a good idea to soak the noodles in a bowl of hot water before assembling the lasagna, just to ensure that they’ll have a chance to cook thoroughly in the oven.

Ingredients

Mushroom Filling:

2 1/2 lbs cremini mushrooms, diced

1 cup vegetable stock

63 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/2 medium sweet onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Béchamel Sauce:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3 cups nondairy milk

1/4 cup vegan butter

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Lasagna:

16 no-boil lasagna noodles

Tasty vegan mushroom lasagna recipe:

Directions:

1.

First, we'll be making the mushroom filling. In a large, nonstick pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat, then add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic.

2. Season with salt and black pepper, and sauté for about 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms begin to look dehydrated and start to turn brown.

3. Add the vegetable broth, stirring slowly. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, and at this point, the mushrooms should be soft and brown. Add salt and seasonings to taste and set aside.

4. To make the béchamel sauce, we'll be melting the vegan butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Quickly whisk the flour into the melted butter to form a roux, and add the nondairy milk. Whisk until it becomes nice and smooth.

5. Add the nutritional yeast, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Reduce the heat to low and bring the sauce to a slow simmer. Remember to keep whisking, to avoid new lumps. Turn off the heat after about 3 minutes.

6. To assemble our delicious vegan mushroom lasagna, we'll be using a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. To start, spread out about a quarter of the mushroom filling evenly at the bottom of the pan.

7. Then, spoon one-fourth of the béchamel sauce on top of the mushrooms, and be sure to spread the sauce evenly.

8. We will then completely cover that layer of bechamel sauce by placing lasagna noodles on top of it. Repeat this process until you get three layers of noodles. Finally, top off a layer of mushrooms with some bechamel sauce.

9. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Let the lasagna sit for 15 to 20 minutes so that the noodles can begin to absorb the delicious sauce.

10. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the noodles are cooked through and the lasagna is bubbling on top.

Let the lasagna cool for about 5 minutes before cutting into squares for serving.

What's for dessert? How about some vegan peanut butter s'mores cookies for a sweet treat? Please let me know in the comments if you've tried this recipe and if you enjoyed it. Thanks for reading and bon apetit!