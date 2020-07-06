Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo has been one of the trendiest vegan foods on the internet. The question is, how does it stack against it’s animal/meat-based alternative? Nothing says comfort food like a good ol’ plate of creamy pasta. Keep reading if you’re interested in learning about how you can whip up vegan creaminess done without the traditional ingredients.

I am inherently in love with this recipe because I am a vegan foodie who enjoys great-tasting food without compromise. I'll never say no to vegan BBQ tofu wings and by the way, have you tried my vegan peanut butter s’mores recipe? My readers span from ethical vegans and vegan business owners to regular people who choose Veganism and want to live a more plant-based lifestyle for its health benefits.

If you're looking to omit dairy from your diet, this vegan Fettuccine Alfredo recipe fits the bill. Dairy consumption has been linked to many health problems, including cancer, acne, hormonal imbalance, prostate cancer, and many other illnesses.

From where did Fettuccine Alfredo originate?

In 1908, an Italian restaurant owner, Alfredo Di Lelio noticed that his pregnant wife did not have an appetite and was losing weight. He created this recipe for her and sure enough, she loved it and regained her appetite. She then suggested that his recipe be placed on the restaurant’s menu and the rest is history.

Did you know that the original Fettuccine Alfredo recipe was called Pasta Bianco?

This original recipe was not made with cream.

It was simply butter, Parmesan cheese, and cooking water that was tossed over freshly cooked pasta. A smooth, creamy sauce is formed when the butter and cheese melt together.

It was years, later when two famous Hollywood actors were honeymooning in Rome and, at Alfredo’s restaurant, they ordered Pasta Bianco with the house-made fettuccine pasta.

The pair thought it was the tastiest pasta dish they ever had and of course, word spread like wildfire about Alfredo’s creation among Hollywood’s elite.

My secret ingredient

The secret ingredient that gives my vegan Alfredo sauce an extra cheesy flavor (in addition to vegan cream cheese) is nutritional yeast.

It provides a significant source of B vitamins, which are especially challenging to get if you are a vegan or vegetarian, so that’s added health bonus!

Nutritional yeast looks like small, little flakes (about the size of large sea salt flakes) of deactivated yeast. It will give our vegan Alfredo sauce a nutty, cheese-like flavor.

Creamy vegan Fettuccine Alfredo recipe:

Ingredients:

FOR THE PASTA:

12 ounces gluten-free Fettuccine (you can also use linguine or another pasta of choice)

3 tbsp olive or avocado oil

1 tbsp garlic, thinly sliced

8 ounces vegan cream cheese

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 cups unsweetened plain almond milk

2 teaspoons lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Vegan Parmesan (optional)

Kosher salt

Black pepper, to taste

FOR THE TOPPING (OPTIONAL):

¼ cup nutritional yeast

¼ cup cashews

Pinch of fine sea salt

Directions:

In a large pot, bring water (with salt) to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package’s instructions. In the meantime, heat the oil in a small skillet over medium. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring often. Then, transfer the cooked garlic to a blender and discard the oil. Add the nutritional yeast, cream cheese, nutmeg, lemon juice, 3/4 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon salt, blending everything together into a creamy sauce. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Return the sauce back to the skillet and cook on medium heat and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Then reduce heat to low and cook until thickened, stirring frequently.

Note: If the sauce is too thick, you can add more almond milk until you achieve the desired consistency.

By now, your pasta should be ready. Drain it return it to the pot over low heat. Stir in the sauce and heat the pasta until well coated and warmed through. To prepare the optional topping, add nutritional yeast, cashews and sea salt to a food processor and pulse until the mixture is finely ground. If desired, you can also sprinkle with vegan Parmesan over your vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. Serve immediately.

Leftovers can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to a few days.

There we have it: delicious, creamy, dreamy, vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. I’m always excited to hear from my readers, so please let me know if you’ve tried this recipe and let me know in the comments what you think about it.

Arrivederci!