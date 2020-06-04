Ice cream is an all-time favorite dessert that's simple to make these days if you don't already have some lying around. Another simple food to whip up is Dalgona or whipped coffee and it goes great with ice cream. So why not put the two together?
Of course, there is undoubtedly a tonne of recipes that put the two together either in layers or literally combined in the same base. But why stop there? Another fun way to stack the two together is in a bombe. That's right, I'm talking about a Dalgona bombe dessert.
If you already have ready-made ice cream lying around then this recipe is even simpler.
If you don't, that's ok since it will include instructions on how to prepare a simple no-cook/no-churn ice cream for your bombe like this one.
However, as simple as this recipe is, it's will require a considerable amount of bowls for preparation. When it comes to the mold, you will require an 8-inch sized bowl for the outer Dalgona layer and a 6-inch sized one for the inner ice cream layer.
Of course, you will need more bowls for mixing the Dalgona and ice cream base as well as containers for both sit in while they chill in the freezer before molding. Optionally, you can also add a cake layer but that will require a fully baked cake if you have one.
The recipe
Ice Cream Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole milk, cold
- 1 cup caster sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream, cold
Dalgona Ingredients:
- 4 tbs instant coffee
- 4 tbs sugar
- 4 tbs water
The directions
Ice Cream and Dalgona Directions:
- For the ice cream, combine the milk, sugar, and vanilla extract in a blender to process or whisk together in a bowl.
- Pour the heavy cream into a bowl and beat until it forms soft peaks.
- Fold 1/4 of the whipped cream into the milk mixture with a rubber spatula. Fold the remainder until the base is completed.
- Pour the ice cream base into a baking pan and chill in the freezer for 3 hours or until it becomes slightly stiff.
- For the Dalgona, combine the coffee, sugar, and water in a bowl and beat together using an electric mixer for 5 minutes or until a light brown, thick, and frothy mixture forms. Clean the beaters for later use.
Bombe Directions:
- Cover the insides of an 8-inch bowl with two sheets of cling, pressing them down into the bowl. Make sure to use enough cling that will hang out to wrap around the edges of the bowl. Chill the bowl in the freezer for an hour.
- Scoop the cold Dalgona into the chilled bowl using a rubber spatula or spoon. Sculpt the Dalgona around the insides of the bowl to form a hollow dome. Gently cover the surface of the Dalgona with two more sheets of cling similarly to the last step.
- Take a 6 1/2-inch bowl and gently press it down into the bowl and onto the cling. Return the bowls to the freezer to chill for another hour.
- Carefully remove the 6 1/2-inch bowl from the 8-inch bowl followed by the two sheets of cling covering the frozen Dalgona. Scoop the soft ice cream into the bowl to fill in the mold. Smooth the surface of the ice cream using a rubber spatula or spoon and cover with more cling. Return to the freezer to chill for one more hour.
- Remove the mold from the freezer and uncover the surfacer. Run a sharp knife around the edges of the mold. Place the face of a flat circular plate to the surface of the mold, then carefully flip the mold over onto the plate and place it onto a flat surface.
- Carefully lift the bowl straight upwards to release the bombe from the mold.