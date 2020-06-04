Ice cream is an all-time favorite dessert that's simple to make these days if you don't already have some lying around. Another simple food to whip up is Dalgona or whipped coffee and it goes great with ice cream. So why not put the two together?

Of course, there is undoubtedly a tonne of recipes that put the two together either in layers or literally combined in the same base. But why stop there? Another fun way to stack the two together is in a bombe. That's right, I'm talking about a Dalgona bombe dessert.

If you already have ready-made ice cream lying around then this recipe is even simpler.

If you don't, that's ok since it will include instructions on how to prepare a simple no-cook/no-churn ice cream for your bombe like this one.

However, as simple as this recipe is, it's will require a considerable amount of bowls for preparation. When it comes to the mold, you will require an 8-inch sized bowl for the outer Dalgona layer and a 6-inch sized one for the inner ice cream layer.

Of course, you will need more bowls for mixing the Dalgona and ice cream base as well as containers for both sit in while they chill in the freezer before molding. Optionally, you can also add a cake layer but that will require a fully baked cake if you have one.

The recipe

Ice Cream Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk, cold

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups heavy cream, cold

Dalgona Ingredients:

4 tbs instant coffee

4 tbs sugar

4 tbs water

The directions

Ice Cream and Dalgona Directions:

For the ice cream, combine the milk, sugar, and vanilla extract in a blender to process or whisk together in a bowl. Pour the heavy cream into a bowl and beat until it forms soft peaks. Fold 1/4 of the whipped cream into the milk mixture with a rubber spatula. Fold the remainder until the base is completed. Pour the ice cream base into a baking pan and chill in the freezer for 3 hours or until it becomes slightly stiff. For the Dalgona, combine the coffee, sugar, and water in a bowl and beat together using an electric mixer for 5 minutes or until a light brown, thick, and frothy mixture forms. Clean the beaters for later use.

Bombe Directions: