Last time, I shared something pretty insane: a recipe for a cold Dalgona Topped Charlotte for dessert. Simply put, it consists of a mold lined with ladyfingers, filled in with Chantilly cream, and topped with some whipped coffee. Easy!

As promised, I will now share the followed-up recipe for a hot version (cooked). Don't worry; the only thing being prepared over the stove is the filling, which is basic vanilla custard. However, since it's being served hot, it wouldn't hurt for the Dalgona topping to be hot as well. So get ready to boil up some.

The recipe

Charlotte ingredients:

1 pack (24 biscuits) processed ladyfingers

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup caster sugar

Dalgona Topping ingredients:

3 tbsp coffee

3 tbsp caster sugar

3 tbsp hot water

12 cherries/berries/citrus slices (optional)

The directions

Charlotte directions:

Unpack the Ladyfingers and carefully separate each without snapping them. Use the ladyfingers to line the insides of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan. At this point, it's alright to snap a few of them if necessary for filling spaces. The mold is complete. Pour the milk, heavy cream, and vanilla extract into a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Open the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites in bowls. Store the whites for another recipe. Add the sugar to the yolks and whisk them together until pale and smooth. Use a ladle to transfer a small amount of the simmered milk/cream mixture from the saucepan to the bowl containing the yolk mixture. Whisk everything together until fully combined. Add the new mixture to the simmered milk/cream mixture in the saucepan and whisk together to combine. Continue stirring the simmering mixture in the saucepan with a wooden spoon occasionally until it becomes thick enough to cost the spoon. The filling is complete. Pour the custard into a bowl to cool. Transfer the cooled custard to the springform pan, pouring it into the center so it won't coat the ladyfingers.

Dalgona Topping directions:

Boil some water--twice the quantity as specified--over the stove. Remove from the heat immediately once it starts to boil. Pour the coffee, sugar, and hot water in a bowl in the exact quantity as specified. Beat together with an electric mixer for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture becomes thick and frothy. The topping is complete. Using a clean wooden spoon, transfer the Dalgona on top of custard filling and smooth its surface flat. Serve. Optionally, the Dalgona can be topped with fruit like cherries, berries or slices of citrus fruit of choice.

Serves: 12

Variations