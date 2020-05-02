What do you get when you layer whipped cream with whipped coffee in a mold lined with ladyfingers? You get a Dalgona Topped Charlotte, of course! I've been busy experimenting with the new trend called Dalgona, the viral sensation sweeping the internet since quarantine started.

Simply, my plan involves using this popular whipped coffee as a derivative to put a spin on some of my favorite dessert recipes. The first on the list is Charlotte, a dessert that consists of a filling (custard or whipped cream) encased in a mold lined with ladyfingers and topped with fruit.

I already covered a recipe for Charlotte Russe, a nice little variation that uses Bavarian cream for its filling. If you missed it, you can read the recipe right here. Like that one, we'll be skipping out on the hard stuff by buying ready-made ladyfingers bought at the store to save time.

Unlike that variation, however, this one uses whipped cream as its filling; made simply by beating heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla flavoring together in a bowl. That and it's topped with the Dalgona.

As such, this recipe is for a cold variation (no cooking involved) that's faster to make compared to the one with a custard.

So for those who prefer their Dalgona and/or Charlotte hot, stay tuned for a follow-up variation.

The recipe

Charlotte ingredients:

1 pack (24 biscuits) processed ladyfingers

2 cups heavy cream, cold

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dalgona Topping ingredients:

3 tbsp coffee

3 tbsp granulated sugar

3 tbsp water

12 cherries (optional)

The directions

Charlotte directions:

Remove the Ladyfingers from their pack and uncouple them carefully, making sure not to break any. Line the insides of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan with the ladyfingers. If necessary, break some in half to cover any spaces. Beat the heavy cream in a bowl with an electric mixer fitted with beaters until it becomes stiff. Don't overbeat the cream or it will solidify into butter. Beat in the powdered sugar and vanilla extract until fully combined. Fill the springform pan with the whipped cream and level the surface with a wooden spoon. Sea and chill in the refrigerator.

Dalgona Topping directions:

Clean the bowl and beaters before starting. Pour the coffee, sugar, and water in the bowl and beat together for 5 minutes or until frothy. Unseal the Charlotte. Pour the Dalgona on top of Charlotte's whipped cream and level with a clean wooden spoon. Serve topped with cherries as desired or reseal and refrigerate for later.

Serves: 12

Variations