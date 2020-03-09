When it comes to baked desserts, especially those that are made from custard, many would be hard-pressed to find anything simpler than Clafoutis. This country-style French dessert is easy because the custard doesn't need to be simmered before it's popped into the oven and the recipe can be done completely by hand. Take that cheesecake!

I've already gone through a recipe with variations to get you started but this time I'll be covering a variation with white chocolate. This one is pretty easy especially considering that the white chocolate involved will be in the form of cocoa powder.

Yes, white cocoa powder is not only a thing, but it's also as simple to use as the regular stuff. If you have doubts, just read on.

The truth about white cocoa

Usually, when chefs call for white chocolate, for their recipes, they tend to use white chocolate chips or white chocolate bars. These, of course, have to be melted down before they're combined with other ingredients for the product and can require a great deal of time. However, there is an alternative, and it's similar to the one used in place of solid chocolate: white cocoa powder.

Unfortunately, it's also quite a controversial substitute these days.

Some chocolate enthusiasts have given white chocolate and similar products a bad rap, stating that it isn't "true chocolate." This is simply because it doesn't contain any cocoa solids as regular chocolate does and instead consists of milk solids, sweetener, and additives. Since the cocoa solids are what makes cocoa powder, the white cocoa powder is given the same savaging.

However, this isn't quite true because white chocolate can retain its cocoa fat content. Since this fat makes up more than half of the cocoa mass (54% - 58%) and the FDFA requires at least 20% cocoa retainment to label a product as real chocolate, then the record is set straight. White cocoa powder can still be used like regular cocoa with just a few adjustments to the recipe.

The berry in the clafoutis

As for the fruit, white chocolate goes well with a wide variety similar to its darker kind. However, be mindful of the fruit chosen since white chocolate isn't compatible with every fruit on that list. The fruit you can use includes berry (blueberry, cranberry or mixed), aggregate fruits (blackberry, raspberry, strawberry or mixed) cherry, and orange (like in this recipe). Anything else like pear, raisin, kiwi and/or apple are a no-go.

The recipe

Ingredients:

Unsalted butter as needed

2 cups fresh or frozen berries (blueberries, cranberries or mixed)

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup castor sugar

3 eggs

1 oz white cocoa powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup flour

1 or 2 white chocolate bars, chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease the insides of a 20cm/8-inch baking pan or tart pan with the butter. Set aside. Rinse the fruit and dry with a clean kitchen cloth. Toss in the bowl with the sugar and set aside. In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, white cocoa powder, and salt until fully incorporated. Whisk in the flour until the raw custard turns thick and all lumps disappear. Spread two-thirds of the fruit on the bottom of the greased pan. Pour over the custard and spread the remaining fruit on the surface. Put the pan into the oven and bake the clafoutis for 35 to 40 minutes or until the Clafoutis turns golden and is puffed. Remove from the oven to cool. Garnish the clafoutis with the chopped white chocolate and serve.

Serve: 4-6