No-Bake cheesecake is considered the simplest way to make the dessert compared to the baked one. However, not everyone can enjoy cheesecake especially if they happen to be vegan. Fortunately, I have also been getting into vegan dessert varieties here on Blasting News and it's high time for me to share cover a no-bake vegan cheesecake.

Vegan cheesecake made simple

On the surface, a non-dairy cheesecake seems more difficult than a regular one even if doesn't require an oven. Most vegan cheesecake recipes rely on liquids like coconut oil and groundnuts like cashews to form the batter.

For newbies, these recipes could take some time to make and the subtle taste of nuts and oil might not always go over well with them.

Therefore, this recipe will call on non-dairy versions of the regular ingredients for those who are familiar with the traditional cheesecake recipes. These include vegan butter and vegan graham crackers for the crust, vegan cream cheese for the batter and whipped coconut cream for the topping. This vegan cheesecake also tastes closer to the regular kind.

The recipe

Crust Ingredients:

1 `1/2 cups vegan graham crackers

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 stick unsalted vegan butter, melted

Batter Ingredients:

2 packs vegan cream cheese, softened

1 cup caster sugar

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 can (14 oz) full-fat coconut cream, cold

Topping Ingredients:

1 can (14 oz) full-fat coconut cream, cold

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Or

1 can fruit pie filling

The Directions

Crust Directions:

Place the graham crackers and brown sugar together in a food processor to grind. Add the melted butter to the mixture while it grinds and keeps grinding until it all comes together. Transfer the crust mix to a 20cm/8-inch springform pan and smooth the surface down using a rubber spatula. Chill in a freezer for 15 minutes

Batter Directions:

Before starting, chill both cans of coconut cream in a refrigerator for 8 hours. Right before it's time to make the batter, let the cream cheese sit in room temperature to soften up. Beat together the vegan cream cheese, sugar, and lemon zest in a bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft and smooth. Add the vanilla extract and beat until fully combined. Transfer the batter to another bowl and clean the equipment. Remove one of the chilled can of coconut cream from the refrigerator but don't shake the can. Beat the coconut cream using the cleaned electric mixer on slow speed until it forms soft peaks. Fold the coconut cream by the quarter into the batter until fully combined. Pour the batter into the springform pan containing the crust and smooth the surface with a clean rubber spatula. Chill in a refrigerator for 6 hours.

Topping Directions:

Remove the second chilled can of coconut cream from the refrigerator and remember to not shake the can. Pour the coconut cream in a bowl and beat with the electric mixer on slow speed until it forms soft peaks. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and continue beating until it forms stiff peaks. Do not overbeat. Transfer the whipped cream in a piping bag fitted with a tip of choice. Decorate the surface of the cheesecake with the whipped cream by piping it into desired shapes. Alternatively, some fruit pie filling can be used. Serve.

Serves: 12