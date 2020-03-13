This layered cake combines chocolate and coconut to create an explosion of flavor. For the recipe, the batter will include some rich dark cocoa and coconut cream. It has three layers with sweet coconut buttercream frosting in between and garnished with snowy shredded coconut. It's easy to bake and assemble but not easy on the mouth.

The recipe

Batter ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup dark cocoa

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

butter, softened 2 cups caster sugar

4 large eggs

2 tsp coconut extract

1 cup coconut milk

Buttercream ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

butter, softened 3 cups icing sugar

1 tsp coconut extract

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 1/2 cups shredded coconut

The directions

Batter directions:

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Cover the insides of three round pans (20cm each) with butter. Cover the buttered insides with flour, making sure to completely coat the greased surfaces and tap out the excess. Set the dry mixture aside. Sift together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda over a bowl. Set aside. Cream together the sugar and butter in a bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a hand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bowl. Switch the mixer to low speed and add the eggs one by one while creaming, stopping in between until each is to fully combined. Add the coconut extract and continue beating until fully combined. Fold in the dry mixture and coconut milk alternatively in three phases (six additions in all) until fully combined to finish the batter. Divide the batter among the round pans. Bake in the oven for 28-30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove the pans and leave the cakes to cool inside them for ten minutes. Use a sharp knife around the edges, flip them onto a rack to remove the cakes and let them cool on the racks. Use a big sharp knife to slice the domes off the tops of the cakes, leaving them flat.

Buttercream directions:

Cream together the butter and icing sugar with the electric mixer or a hand mixer set to medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the coconut extract and continue beating until fully combined. Beat in the coconut milk by the tablespoon until it reaches the desired consistency.

Assembly directions:

Place one of the cakes on a cake stand and spread a quarter of the buttercream over the surface evenly using a spatula. Place the second cake on top of the first one, making sure it's line up properly and repeat the glazing. Repeat this process with the third and final layer but make sure to save the last quarter of the buttercream. Spread the remaining buttercream on the sides of all of the cake using a spatula and rotation of the cake stand. Sprinkle the shredded coconut over the top and sides of the layered cake. Slice and serve.

Serves: 10-12