Strawberry shortcakes are a UK staple but have since made their way to America to open arms. These biscuits covered in snowy cream and dripping red strawberries are also quite simple to make in the kitchen, sparing many the trip to buy them at the grocery store. After all, what's better than fresh biscuits straight out of the oven? Read on for the recipe.

Another quick bread, another recipe

Shortcakes are pretty much sweet and flaky biscuits. They're are part of the quick bread family, produced using the "biscuit method," obviously, For those unfamiliar with this method, it's similar to the one used to make shortcrust pastry (pie dough).

The dry ingredients (flour, leavening agent, salt, sugar, and butter) are all combined, forming a coarse meal. This is then combined briefly with all of the wet dairy ingredients to the point where a crumbly dough starts to form.

The dough is then formed into shape, typically 1/2 inch thick circles and baked. Take note that most ingredients used in the recipe have to be kept cold to maintain the right consistency for the dough. That includes the flour, butter, and liquid used. As for the strawberry in the 'Strawberry Shortcakes,' it's basically an accompaniment in the form of macerated strawberries (tossed in sugar to extract juices).

Additionally, whipped cream is used as layers along with the strawberries.

To make this recipe fast and simple, the use of a food processor is highly advised. If you have an electric mixer, this will also do the trick, especially with the whipped cream. If you have neither, then you're stuck using your hands but that's why you should always have a pastry blender and a whisk lying around. Good luck with your Strawberry Shortcakes.

The recipe

Strawberries and Whipped Cream Ingredients:

4 cups strawberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream, cold

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp powdered sugar

Biscuit Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour, cold

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 stick unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 cup whole milk

The directions

Strawberries and Whipped Cream Directions:

Toss together the strawberries and sugar in a bowl and leave them to macerate for 10 minutes. Pour the heavy cream into a bowl and beat with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer on low speed until it forms soft peaks. Add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar, then beat together until the whipped cream forms stiff peaks. Seal with cling and refrigerate.

Biscuit Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment and set aside. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl or combine in a food processor. Add the butter cubes and combine using a pastry blender or a food processor until it forms coarse crumbs. Transfer to a bowl if using the latter mixing method. Add the milk and stir together until it starts forming a crumbling dough but don't overmix. Turn the dough out to a surface and form it into a ball. Flatten the ball to 1/2-inch thick. Cut out 3-inch dough circles using a cookie cutter with the appropriate size. Repeat the rolling, flattening and cutting out of the remaining dough again to produce 6 circles in all. Place the dough cutouts onto the baking sheet and pop into the oven. bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven to cool for 10 minutes. Cut each biscuit in half. Add a spoonful of the strawberries followed by whipped cream between the halves to make a sandwich. Spoon more portions of strawberries and whipped cream on top of the sandwich. Do the same with the remaining biscuits.

Serves: 6