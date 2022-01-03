The leader of North Korea redefined his priorities at the end of a critical ruling party meeting. It marked his decade of power, mentioning food scarcity and the faltering economy. He cautioned that the country is facing a "great life-and-death struggle."

When Coronavirus surfaced, he had immediately closed the border with China. This was because the virus's origin was in China, and Kim wanted to prevent the entry of infection. However, this self-imposed blockade left the North struggling with food shortages because China is the main trade partner of North Korea, and the closure of the border devastated businesses.

Kim Jong-un has begun his second decade in power not with a show of force, or with diplomatic overtures to Washington or Seoul, but with a promise to "completely solve the food problem" in North Korea. https://t.co/ps4wPnQ7lt — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 1, 2022

The BBC says Kim Jong-un emphasized increasing development and improving the people's living standards. Incidentally, his speech avoided topics like the United States or South Korea. It was a rare departure for the leader to bypass these topics he invariably talked about. A news report of April highlighted the food shortage in North Korea that forced foreign diplomats to leave.

North Korea to focus on food, clothing, and housing problems

Kim Jong-un acknowledged the "harsh situation" in 2021. He is keen to make radical progress in areas that help to connect with the people. These issues relate to issues like food, clothing, and housing problems. This is as per the official Korean Central News Agency KCNA.

The BBC adds that Kim has identified the battle against the pandemic as one of the main goals for the coming year. It seems he said - "Emergency epidemic prevention work should be made a top priority in the state work." On defense capabilities, Kim said the country would continue to add power to its defense capabilities. He explained that this was necessary for view of the unstable military environment on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea admitted that coronavirus and lockdowns had sparked hardships.

Leader of North Korea made no mention of South Korea and the U.S.

Normally, Kim Jong-un uses these opportunities to talk about South Korea and America. This time, he was silent on these issues. Instead, he expressed his concerns about the food situation and the hungry people. The BBC also talked about declaring a formal end to the Korean War, which ended in a truce. The subject involves the two Koreas, the United States, and China. South Korea confirms that talks have yet to begin. A recent news report said North Korea is trying to battle its food shortage.

There is a food problem in North Korea

According to CNN, Kim Jong-un admits a "food problem" in North Korea.

He said this during a speech at the close of an important five-day meeting of his Korean Worker's Party. It was his year-end address, and there was a brief reference to "emergency epidemic prevention work."

Throughout the pandemic, the country isolated itself from the rest of the world. It did not acknowledge a single domestic case of coronavirus. Kim Jong-un usually has a lot to say about South Korea and America, but he devoted his attention to boosting agricultural productivity in the country. He also showered praises on the military advances made during his decade in office. Kim did not elaborate on the extent of food scarcity. In June, he said the country faced a "tense food situation" due to typhoons and floods.

However, World Food Organization warned of severe shortages in the country in 2021. It could be a massive shortfall of hundreds of thousands of tons of rice. In 2020, North Korea faced severe flooding in some of its most fertile rice-producing regions. That has aggravated the shortfall. In the 1990s, it was in the grip of a famine, and nearly 10 percent of its population starved to death.