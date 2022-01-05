Jim Hagedorn is a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives from Minnesota. He currently holds a seat via the state's 1st District, including Mankato, Winona, and Rochester. In addition, he's a member of the House Agriculture and Small Business committees.

Hagedorn has often been considered a controversial figure. And for much of his Congressional career, he's also been having health problems. Even more so now than before.

Admitted to hospital with kidney cancer, COVID-19

Jim Hagedorn has tested positive for COVID-19, reports MinnPost.

Hagedorn has taken safety measures advised by experts. He has stated that his symptoms are "very mild." That can be the typical case. Preventative measures such as vaccines don't necessarily stop individuals from being infected by viruses. But are generally meant to keep those infected from getting seriously or fatally ill. Or spreading the virus to others.

Hagedorn's case is somewhat more complicated than some other people's. As indicated by U.S. News & World Report, he's been fighting stage IV kidney cancer.

Hagedorn was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019. The following year, one of his kidneys was surgically removed. In 2021, he announced that cancer had returned.

Given the context of Hagedorn's health, he was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

He has indicated that he hopes to work remotely during his stay at the Mayo Clinic. And that he might return to his home soon.

Jim Hagedorn is a native of Blue Earth, Minnesota. He would graduate from Langley High School in McLean, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. Later obtaining a government and political science bachelor's degree from George Mason University.

Hagedorn was a staffer for U.S. Representative Arlan Strangeland. First, as director for legislative and public affairs of the Financial Management Service. Following that, he worked with the United States Department of the Treasury. Later, as congressional affairs officer of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

He first ran for the U.S.

House of Representatives in 2010 losing the Republican nomination for the 1st District to State Representative Randy Demmer. Demmer later lost the general election to the incumbent, Democrat Tim Walz. Hagedorn won the Republican nomination in 2014 and 2016 and lost the general election to Walz.

In 2018, Walz did not run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead, he successfully ran for governor of Minnesota. That year, Hagedorn finally prevailed, winning the race to succeed Walz. Hagedorn has since been re-elected in 2020.

His father was also a member of the House

Jim Hagedorn's father, Tom, was also a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives. During the 1970s and 1980s, he represented Minnesota's 2nd District.

Prior to serving in Congress, the elder Hagedorn was a Minnesota House of Representatives member. He'd also served in the United States Navy before becoming a farmer.