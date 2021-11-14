The Festival of Remembrance was an event to pay tribute to those who died in the conflict. Members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, were present at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Queen was unable to attend because the doctors recommended rest after a brief period of her hospitalization.

The BBC says this year is of particular significance. This is because it will commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion. The event is to remember those from Britain and the Commonwealth who have served and sacrificed their lives.

Along with the Royal Celebrities, others present were PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The Royal Marines fanfare team opened the program. Then came members of the Royal British Legion. They carried blue and gold standards. Each color had a meaning – the blue indicated loyalty and fidelity while the gold represented trial by fire. Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have plans to visit the U.S. in 2022 on an image-building mission.

William and Kate missed the company of the Queen.

The purpose of the Festival of Remembrance is to honor military personnel, past, and present, for their service and dedication in defending our freedoms and way of life. The Queen had to miss it because her medical team had advised her to rest until mid-November.

This was a development following her medical checks in the hospital last month. Buckingham Palace confirmed this. William and Kate missed her company. Harry would have loved to be present since he had taken part in the war in Afghanistan as a pilot of Apache helicopters.

Moreover, he had a soft corner for disabled war veterans and began the Invictus Games to encourage them.

The BBC mentions the programs that the artists presented. The Band of HM Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force, the Bach Choir, and the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir were also. When The Last Post rang out, poppy petals drifted down from the ceiling. It marked the solemnity of the occasion. Traditional prayers and hymns and a rendition of God Save the Queen ended the program.

In December 2020, Prince William and Kate traveled by the Royal train to thank coronavirus heroes.

Kate and William participated in the annual event

According to The People, Kate Middleton and Prince William were present at an annual tradition ahead of Remembrance Sunday. They joined fellow members of the royal family at London's Royal Albert Hall. The occasion was the annual Festival of Remembrance. It is a musical tribute in Remembrance of Britain's fallen soldiers. Most of the senior royals were there, except the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel several engagements. It was on the advice of the doctors. She had to be in hospital on Oct. 20, and doctors wanted her to take a rest. Prince William announced the inaugural Earthshot Prize in London.

It was a sort of brainstorming, and its purpose was to encourage people to come up with methods of tackling climate change.

William wore a suit while Kate was dressed in black

Tradition dictates the dress code for the solemn occasion. Therefore, William wore a suit while Kate was dressed in black. All of them displayed red poppy pins. This symbol has been there since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in the war. The People explains the origin of the poppy symbol. It is probably from the poem "In Flanders Fields" about World War I. John McCrae wrote it. The festival will also commemorate 100 years of the poppy as the symbol of Remembrance. Among other activities, the program will pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces deployed to Afghanistan as part of 2021's Operation Pitting.