A famous American talk show host interviewed some members of the royal family. One of the results was a drop in the popularity graph of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two of them want to rectify that and will Travel across the pond next year. That would be the first step for them to restore their popularity.

Daily Mail UK says their focus is on retrieving the lost ground. They feel their proposed trip to the United States would be the tonic doctors ordered. That is what insiders revealed to a section of the media. Both of them are in their late 30s, and their high-profile visit to America could help matters.

They want to regain the lost support. The interview had sent shockwaves through the Royal Family. It was a sensitive issue and needed careful handling, preferably with kid gloves. In December last year, Prince William and Kate traveled by the Royal Train to thank Coronavirus heroes.

William announces America would hold the 2022 Earthshot Prize.

The United States is not new to Prince William and Kate Middleton. In 2011, they visited California at the end of a tour to Canada. Three years later, in 2014, they were on an official visit to New York. That was when Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. William wants to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Daily Mail UK mentions that he announced the United States would be the venue for the Earthshot ceremony next year as a step in that direction.

Prince William inaugurated the Earthshot Prize Awards in London. The prize intends to encourage talented persons to come to the forefront so that the environment benefits. William's brother Harry lives in America, but there is no information on whether they will meet. The interview with the American talk show host had an impact on their profile.

It affected the relationship between the brothers. After relocating to the United States, Harry made two trips to Britain to attend family-related issues. One was the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. The other was to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. William and Harry met briefly on both occasions.

Kate and William release black and white photographs

Today, the world is one of color, but William and Kate have gone in for photographs in black and white. They are even sharing their rare moments of public affection. Daily Mail UK adds that a royal photographer has close links with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. He is Chris Jackson, and he captured some behind-the-scene pictures of William and Kate from the Earthshot Prize Awards. The venue was the Alexandra Palace in London. Incidentally, the Queen is not in favor of loved-up displays by royal family members in public. Prince William heaped criticism on the recent space race between billionaires. They were Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

William said they should focus on issues like climate change.

William concentrates on repairing the environment

According to Elle, Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to head to the United States next year. There is no information on whether their children would accompany them. The Prince is concentrating on repairing the environment. To achieve this, he launched a new environmental initiative. It is the Earthshot Prize, and it will host its second ceremony in America next year. Elle quotes William saying – "This is just the start. I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism, and action." He went on to add that tackling climate change is an urgency, and through this initiative, the world could become a better place to live in.