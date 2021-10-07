The borders of Bali will reopen later this month to international visitors who might have this destination in their itinerary. Indonesia is a popular holiday hotspot. It had closed its borders in March 2020 due to fears of Coronavirus infection. That had a direct effect on its tourism-related economy. Given the improvement in the situation, the authorities decided to go in for partial reopening. Initially, it will accept travelers from China, New Zealand, and Japan. In all probability, the borders will reopen from October 14.

Mirror UK says quarantine will remain.

On arrival, the travelers have to go in for quarantine in a hotel for eight days. Moreover, they have to book their hotels in advance before entering the country. It will also be mandatory for them to provide proof of negative PCR test results. In August 2020, a media report said tourists could travel to Bali once it reopens. At that time, the tentative date was September, but that stands revised to October.

Bali is a tourist destination in Indonesia

Coronavirus devastated the Travel industry and related businesses all over the world. The economy of many countries depends heavily on tourism. Because of the availability of vaccines, there is an improvement in the situation. People love to go on vacation and enjoy seeing new places.

They want variety in their lives, but the dreaded disease forced them to avoid unwanted travel and remain indoors. Bali is one place they might have in their travel plans. Mirror UK adds that a minister of Indonesia announced during a virtual press conference that tourists would have to bear the cost of quarantine in hotels.

At present, Britain is not included in the list. This is because Indonesia is on the red list of the UK. Hence, those returning to the UK from Indonesia would have to stay in a quarantined hotel for 11 nights. A report of January revealed plastic pollution in Kuta Beach of Bali had an adverse effect on tourism.

Tourists advised avoiding Mount Agung crater in east Bali

The advice of the British Foreign Office is to avoid travel to specific regions in Indonesia. One of these is the Mount Agung crater in Bali, and the other is the Mount Sinabung crater in Kalo Regency, North Sumatra. The volcano in Bali erupted in April 2019 and led to panic among the tourists. Mirror UK mentions that holidaymakers from the UK could travel to other popular spots in Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey. These countries have done away with a quarantine on arrival, but visitors must have proof of a negative PCR test or evidence of complete Covid vaccination. The pandemic played havoc with travel and the lives of all those associated with this profession.

Airlines parked their planes on the tarmac, cruise operators dropped anchors, and hotels saw their occupancy nosedive. Survival was at stake for many of them. It was an ordeal that came to the surface early last year and lasted for more than 18 months. People want normalcy to return, and Bali is taking measured steps to achieve that.

The international airport of Bali will open to foreign tourists from October 14

According to Reuters, Bali is reopening on October 14, and its Ngurah Rai international airport will begin to welcome foreign tourists from that date. Luhut Pandjaitan, a minister, explained that the reopening and easing of social restrictions would be in stages. It is essential to ensure safety for all.

Indonesia officially recorded more than 4 million cases and 142,000 deaths. However, there is a sharp decline in the number of daily cases. The government finally expressed its willingness to reopen the island to international tourists. It kept in mind the need to help revive the battered economy of Bali.