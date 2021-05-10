According to the Cabinet Office, Glasgow will host the November COP26 summit on climate change. Sir David Attenborough, the well-known broadcaster and environmental campaigner, will be the People’s Advocate. He will play an important role in the scheme of things. He will highlight major issues related to the subject to global leaders, key decision makers and the public. His intention would be to make them realize that action since it is a priority item and cannot be ignored, it is a subject that matters. UN climate change conference COP26 is being held against the backdrop of coronavirus.

Mirror UK explains that the 95-year-old TV veteran Sir David Attenborough continues to express his concerns for the well-being of our planet. It is suffering damages because of our actions. He has always highlighted these issues and the Government sees his presence in COP26 as a big coup. On his nomination, he said - “I am greatly honoured to be given the role of People’s Advocate.”

World leaders will attend the COP26 climate conference

Leaders like Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron would be attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Sir David Attenborough would use the opportunity to address them on the subject. The attitude of the world is changing and the rejoining of America to the Paris accord is a pointer to the new scenario.

Donald Trump did not sign the accord but Joe Biden set things right after he took over the charge. In fact, he placed climate change on the top of his agenda. Mirror UK makes a mention of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In his words, Sir David Attenborough has always been an inspiration for not just Britain but for the whole world.

He wants the present generation to preserve the planet for the future generation. He can help provide the necessary momentum. Incidentally, Sir David Attenborough worries not only about climate change but also about plastic pollution.

International agreement can tackle climate change

Sir David brought up the subject of Coronavirus to explain the similarities.

He said the epidemic was a global phenomenon like climate change. The world stood up as one to fight the former and should do the same for the latter. He went on to add that an agreement among nations can solve worldwide problems and cautioned that the problems could increase within the next five to 10 years. Mirror UK goes on to add COP26 is important to protect our planet. While speaking at the UN Security Council in February, Sir David said the summit could turn out to be the last opportunity to make the necessary changes. COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma added that the next decade would be crucial. The world must unite to cut down global emissions. Then only can the world escape from the worst effects of climate change.

Greta Thunberg, the climate activist, went on the warpath before the Davos summit. She is a teenager of Sweden, has a huge fan following among the youth and appeared on many global forums to talk on the subject.

Cutting global emissions can counter the effects of climate change

According to Sky News, Sir David will use the platform of the COP26 summit to drive home the point to political leaders on the need to take action on climate change. Failure to take timely action could endanger the future of the world. Alok Sharma added it is a major threat to humanity and the stakes would be high. In his opinion, the world must cut down global emissions. That could avoid the worst effects of climate change.

One option to do this is to discard fossil fuels and promote renewable energy. Many countries are going in for electric vehicles in a big way and Joe Biden wants electric cars to replace existing fleet of government owned vehicles.