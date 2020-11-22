UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to promote Renewable Energy to tackle two major issues. These are climate change and unemployment. His plan for a green industrial revolution envisages a ban on vehicles powered by petrol and diesel. The ban would be from 2030 and would not be total, but some hybrids would still be allowed. His plan is a 10-point one, and his critics feel the budgetary allocation is inadequate. An official explained to a section of the media that the funds earmarked would be augmented through the private sector's involvement. The official is president of the COP26 international climate summit.

Britain would host the event next year. The funds would go to create thousands of jobs. Many of these would be in northern England and Wales in renewable energy areas like nuclear energy and wind power. These could create job opportunities.

The BBC says these ambitious plans could affect some people's homes. They would have to embrace alternatives to gas heating. The government aims to install heat pumps by 2028. These devices are low-energy electrical equipment meant to warm homes. The plan is to blend clean hydrogen into the natural gas supply. That would reduce overall emissions from gas, and North East of England would produce part of the hydrogen from offshore wind.

Use of renewable energy

Boris Johnson wants to recast de-industrialized areas. The BBC goes on to elaborate on various stepping-stones to achieve the objective. The government contemplates a few clusters of firms that would use carbon capture and storage. This process comprises capturing emissions from chimneys and transferring them into underground rocks.

That would help to convert certain areas into hi-tech hubs. Incidentally, South Australia relies on renewable energy like solar power.

COP26 UN summit and renewable energy

In keeping with the focus on climate change, there would be an investment in electric vehicle EV charging points. The government would give grants to EV buyers so that they can make the transition with ease.

Simultaneously, there would be a facility to manufacture batteries as a part of the plans. The BBC reports Britain is second to Norway to abolish fossil fuel vehicles. The target of Britain is 2030 while that of Norway is 2025. The Prime Minister says his double-pronged attack would generate employment and address climate change. Britain will host the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow. This is a global platform to tackle climate change. In 2015, world leaders met and formulated the Paris Agreement to evolve methods for checking climate change. COP26 was scheduled for 2020 but the pandemic forced postponement to next year. Solar power is a form of renewable energy and could play a significant role over the next decade.

Renewable energy and zero-emission target for Britain

According to The Tribune India, Boris Johnson assigned a fresh date for a ban on new petrol and diesel cars as 2030. This is five years earlier than the 2035 pledge he made in February. Under the revised plan, there would be a ban on the sale of hybrid cars and vans. He revealed to a media outlet that the time has come to plan for a green recovery. He wants people to involve in high-skilled jobs that would give them satisfaction. Their efforts would help to make the country cleaner, greener, and more beautiful. His government would extend assistance to develop large and small-scale nuclear plants. The industry has welcomed the plan. Boris Johnson is grappling with Europe's most deadly COVID-19 crisis.

He also has to worry about Brexit trade negotiations and focus on his green credentials. He is hopeful that this would act as a reset option for his government.